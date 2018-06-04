WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Katrina Lenk

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Katrina Lenk!

Quick Facts About Katrina:

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical



The Role: Dina in The Band's Visit

Up Against: Lauren Ambrose (My Fair Lady), Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Jessie Mueller (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel)

Did You Know?: Katrina also starred in the off-Broadway run of The Band's Visit in 2016.

Katrina on her first Broadway show: "It was Titanic. How do you describe that feeling of when you're sitting in the audience and you're seeing something that excites you in that way and like really captures your imagination and makes you wanna like - pardon the reference - but dive into the world and the story and be a part of it. So it was definitely like "ooh I wanna tell that story too, I wanna be there."

Watch below as Katrina tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

