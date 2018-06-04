No Decision Set On Ruthie Ann Miles' Return To THE KING AND I in London

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Naoko Mori and Ruthie Ann Miles would share the role of Lady Thiang in the West End production of THE KING AND I.

We've just learned no final decision on Ruthie Ann Miles' participation in the production has been made.

The production told BroadwayWorld exclusively that "The producers of The King & I wish to clarify recent erroneous reports regarding Ruthie Ann Miles' participation in the West End production. As has always been the case, our thoughts and concerns have only been for Ruthie and her family and to respect their privacy at this most difficult time. To that end, we have chosen not to comment about whether Ruthie may or may not be able to join the production.



Reports suggesting Ruthie has made a decision regarding performing in London are inaccurate. We consider Ruthie a beloved member of The King & I family in the West End, and she is welcome to join the production at any point. However, to be clear, no such decision has been made at this time."

Miles lost the baby girl who was expected to be born this month as a result of the accident which took the life of her daughter, Abigail.

"At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein," her lawyer previosly told the NY Daily News. "The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom."

Opening on 21 June 2018 (Press Night on 3 July 2018) for a limited engagement until 29 September, The King and I will also star two of the original Lincoln Center Theater lead actors: Tony Award winner and "Broadway musical's undisputed Queen" (Sunday Times) Kelli O'Hara as Anna Leonowens and film star, Oscar and Tony nominee Ken Watanabe, in the title role of The King of Siam.

With music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, The King and I - which won four Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical on Broadway - is one of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, this masterpiece boasts a score featuring such beloved classics as Getting To Know You, Hello Young Lovers, Whistle A Happy Tune, Shall We Dance, I Have Dreamed, and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

