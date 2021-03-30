Breaking: DIANA Sets Opening Night on Broadway; Netflix Premiere Set for October 2021

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Diana will soon get a royal welcome- on Broadway and Netflix. As BroadwayWorld reported last year, the musical was filmed in its home at the Longacre Theatre and will air on Netflix on October 1, according to the New York Times. The show will then open on Broadway on December 16, 2021, with previews beginning on December 1.

Diana was previously scheduled to open on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Diana, directed by Christopher Ashley, will be filmed without an audience on the stage of the Longacre Theater and will feature the original Broadway cast including Jeanna de Waal as "Diana", Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". The producers have worked closely with Actor's Equity Association on all protocols.

The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomǡs Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Diana brings us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event. The musical has book & lyrics by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and music & lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan (the same writing team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis), with direction by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), choreography by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away) and features an epic and sweeping contemporary score with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award winner Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away).