Photo Flash: Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf and More at the DIANA Meet and Greet
The cast and creatives of Broadway's upcoming new musical Diana came together for a special performance and meet and greet at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.
Check out photos below!
Jeanna de Waal plays the titular Princess Diana in the all new musical. In addition to de Waal, the cast includes Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". The complete cast includes Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf
Imogen Lloyd Webber, Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf
Judy Kaye and Erin Davie
William Ivey Long, Beth Williams and Joe DiPietro
Roe Hartrampf, Imogen Lloyd Webber and Jeanna de Waal
Christopher Ashley and Kelly Devine
Roe Hartrampf and Jeanna de Waal
Roe Hartrampf and Jeanna de Waal
Roe Hartrampf, Judy Kaye, Jeanna de Waal and Erin Davie
