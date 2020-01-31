Photo Flash: Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf and More at the DIANA Meet and Greet

Click Here for More Articles on DIANA

The cast and creatives of Broadway's upcoming new musical Diana came together for a special performance and meet and greet at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Check out photos below!

Jeanna de Waal plays the titular Princess Diana in the all new musical. In addition to de Waal, the cast includes Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". The complete cast includes Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You