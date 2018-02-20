Breaking: Adam Chanler-Berat, Jack Davenport, Daniel Sunjata, Patrick Page & More Join Condola Rashad in SAINT JOAN

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) in association with Eddie Marks/Ostar have just announced the principal cast for Manhattan Theatre Club's new Broadway production of Saint Joan written by Nobel Prize in Literature and Academy Award winner Bernard Shaw and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, Proof), starring three-time Tony Award nominee Condola Rashad (A Doll's House, Part 2; "Billions").

Joining Rashad will be Walter Bobbie (marking the theatrical director's first return to Broadway as an actor in over 20 years), Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher), Jack Davenport ("Smash"), John Glover (The Cherry Orchard), Patrick Page (MTC's Casa Valentina), Daniel Sunjata (MTC's The Country House), Maurice Jones (MTC's Linda), Russell G. Jones (MTC's Ruined), Max Gordon Moore (Indecent), Matthew Saldivar (MTC's Important Hats of the 20th Century), Robert Stanton (MTC's Fuddy Meers), Lou Sumrall (Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune).

The design team will include Scott Pask (scenic design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Justin Townsend (lighting design), Obadiah Eaves(sound design), Christopher Ash (projection design), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Bill Frisell (original music), Deborah Hecht (dialect coach), and Tommy Kurzman (make-up design).

Saint Joan will begin previews Tuesday, April 3, 2018 ahead of a Wednesday, April 25, 2018 opening night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Three-time Tony Award nominee Condola Rashad (A Doll's House, Part 2) will star as one of history's greatest heroines in a major new production of Bernard Shaw's epic work directed by Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes). Set in 15th century France, Saint Joan follows a country girl whose mysterious visions propel her into elite circles. When the nation's rulers become threatened by her popularity and influence, they unite to bring her down and she finds herself on trial for her life. This timeless and powerful play dramatizes the limits of an individual in a society dominated by overwhelming political and religious forces.

Manhattan Theatre Club, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over the past four and a half decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including six Pulitzer Prizes and 23 Tony Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Renowned MTC productions include Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes; August Wilson's Jitney; Cost of Living by Martyna Majok; Vietgone by Qui Nguyen; Sell/Buy/Date by Sarah Jones; Heisenberg by Simon Stephens;The Father by Florian Zeller with translation by Christopher Hampton; Fool For Love by Sam Shepard; Casa Valentina by Harvey Fierstein; Outside Mullingar and Doubt by John Patrick Shanley; Murder Ballad by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash; The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg; Wit by Margaret Edson; Venus in Fur by David Ives; Good People and Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire; The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez; Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies; Ruined by Lynn Nottage; Proof by David Auburn; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch; Love! Valour! Compassion! by Terrence McNally; The Piano Lesson by August Wilson; Crimes of the Heart by Beth Henley; and Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller musical. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

