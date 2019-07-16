Billy Porter, FOSSE/VERDON, Rachel Brosnahan Nominated for 2019 EMMY AWARDS

Celebrity presenters Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden announced the nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards on July 16, 2019.

Billy Porter received a nomination for his role in Pose on FX, and the series garnered 6 nominations total, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams were nominated for their roles of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, respectively, on FX's Fosse/Verdon, which also picked up a Outstanding Limited Series nomination for 17 total nominations.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for starring in Fleabag, which was nominated for 11 Emmys.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend received 2 nominations for Original Music And Lyrics and Original Main Title Theme Music.

The comedy series Schitt's Creek has finally received its much deserved recognition, receiving nominations for both Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara and the series itself. The reigning comedy champ, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has also been nominated again, with Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Bornstein, and Marin Hinkle receiving acting nominations and the series receiving 20 total nominations.

Springsteen on Broadway earned two nominations in the Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) and RENT on Fox received five nominations in the Variety Special (Live) category. Documentary Now earned a nomination for Best Original Lyrics and Music for its Company's cast album recording parody.

Tony and Oscar winner Viola Davis and four-time Tony nominee Laura Linney were nominated in the Lead Drama Actress category. King Lear, starring Anthony Hopkins, was nominated for Best Television Movie. Cicely Tyson, Phylicia Rashad, Cherry Jones, and Jessica Lange were all nominated in the Guest Actress in a Drama Series category.

See the list of nominations below!

Lead Actor Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"

Joey King, "The Act"

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday,"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominksy Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Julia-Louis Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Kit Harrington, "Game of Thrones"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Reality-Competition Program

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)

"Nailed It" (Netflix)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" (CBS)

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Limited Series

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

"Fosse Verdon" (FX)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

Television Movie

"Bandersnatch," (Netflix)

"Brexit," (HBO)

"Deadwood: The Movie," (HBO)

"King Lear," (Amazon)

"My Dinner with Herve," (HBO)

Comedy Series

"Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Amazon)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop)

"Veep" (HBO)

Drama Series

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Pose" (FX)

"Succession" (HBO)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method"

Stephen Root, Barry"

Tony Hale, Veep"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"

Olivia Colman, Fleabag"

Alex Bornstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie "Game of Thrones"

Julia Garner "Ozark"

Lena Headey "Game of Thrones"

Fiona Shaw "Killing Eve"

Sophie Turner "Game of Thrones"

Maisie Williams "Game of Thrones"

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rufus Sewell "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Adam Sandler "Saturday Night Live"

John Mulaney "Saturday Night Live"

Matt Damon "Saturday Night Live"

Robert De Niro "Saturday Night Live"

Peter MacNicol "Veep"

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean "Better Call Saul"

Bradley Whitford "The Handmaid's Tale"

Gynn Turman "How to Get Away with Murder"

Ron Cephas Jones "This Is Us"

Michael Angarano "This Is Us"

Kumail Nanjiani "The Twilight Zone"

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw "Fleabag"

Kristin Scott Thomas "Fleabag"

Maya Rudolph "The Good Place"

Jane Lynch "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Emma Thompson "Saturday Night Live"

Sandra Oh "Saturday Night Live"

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange "American Horror Story: Apocalypse"

Carice van Houten "Game of Thrones"

Cherry Jones "The Handmaid's Tale"

Cicely Tyson "How to Get Away with Murder"

Laverne Cox "Orange is the New Black"

Phyllcia Rashad "This Is Us"



The Creative Arts Emmys will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The 71st Emmy Awards will take place at the same location on Sunday, Sept. 22 and air live on FOX at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.





Related Articles