BWW Morning Brief September 7th, 2017: MEAN GIRLS Sets Broadway Opening and More!

by BWW News Desk - September 06, 2017

Mean Girls, the new musical produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film, will open on Broadway this Spring at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).. (more...)

2) HAMILTON's Jordan Fisher to Compete on DANCING WITH THE STARS; Full Cast Revealed!

by Caryn Robbins - September 06, 2017

The exciting new cast of the 25th season of DANCING WITH THE STARS was revealed live today on ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA. The competition kicks off Monday, September 18th at 8pm/ET on ABC.. (more...)

3) HELLO DOLLY!'s Donna Murphy Sets Final Performance Date; Peters to Perform 8 Shows a Week

by BWW News Desk - September 06, 2017

BWW has learned that Tony Award-winning actress Donna Murphy will play her final performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in HELLO DOLLY!. (more...)

4) Confirmed! Victor Garber Will Star with Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY!

by BWW News Desk - September 06, 2017

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that four-time Tony Award® nominee and six-time Emmy Award® nominee Victor Garber will return to Broadway in the role of Horace Vandergelder, opposite Bernadette Peters, in the hottest production of the year: Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's beloved musical Hello, Dolly!. . (more...)

5) PHOTO: On Set with Will Smith & Cast of Disney's Live-Action ALADDIN; Production Now Underway

by Movies News Desk - September 06, 2017

Casting for ALADDIN, the live-action adaptation of the studio's animated classic, is complete and production is currently underway at Longcross Studios outside London. Below, check out a selfie of ALADDIN cast members Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Marwan Kenzari. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Performances start tonight for the Yiddish world premiere of Ionesco's RHINOCEROS!

-BENNY & JOON at The Old Globe, starring Andrew Samonsky, Hannah Elless and Bryce Pinkham, begins previews!

-PARADE begins its run at the World's Oldest Paper Factory tonight!

-Boxer Mike Tyson returns for a 'Round 2' on stage in Las Vegas!

-And performances of SOOP's God of Carnage, starring Christine Pedi, start tonight at at the Manor Club!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive first look at the promo and cover of the TARA TREMENDOUS - THE MUSICAL cast album!

#ThrowbackThursday: On this day in 2008, RENT ended its 12-year run at the Nederlander Theatre. Check out their performance at the 1996 Tony Awards!

What we're geeking out over: The cast for the ON YOUR FEET! first national tour has been announced!

What we're watching: Netflix just released the teaser trailer for Lady Gaga's documentary, 'Gaga: Five Foot Two!'

Social Butterfly: It's gonna be grool! Tina Fey shared her excitement over Broadway-bound MEAN GIRLS on Twitter yesterday!

How exciting is Tina Fey's big announcement? The limit does not exist. ?? Learn more: https://t.co/IwCKTDXJuI pic.twitter.com/i8Euk2FdwH - Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) September 6, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Feinstein, who turns 61 today!

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe - in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House - his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

