BWW Exclusive: Promo, Cover Revealed for TARA TREMENDOUS - THE MUSICAL Cast Album; Dates Set for Mini-Tour!

Monkees lead singer Micky Dolenz, Matilda The Musical's MiMi Ryder, Orange Is The New Black's Annie Golden and a host of other Broadway stars headline the Original Studio Cast Recording of the new family musical Tara Tremendous - The Musical, which will be released from Wonkybot Studios in digital and physical formats on Friday, September 29.

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive first look at the cover art for the album, as well as a new promo. Check them out below!

Physical copies of the album can be pre-ordered today, exclusively at wonkybot.com, and will include a 28-page booklet with lyrics, storyline and pictures. The iTunes digital pre-order also comes with a 28-page booklet with purchasers receiving a gratification track - "If I Could" - upon pre-ordering of the album.

Tara Tremendous - The Musical is based on the #1-ranked iTunes kids and family podcast The Secret Diaries of Tara Tremendous created by award-winning writer/producer/composer Stewart St John, who adapted the project for the stage, wrote the lyrics, and co-composed the songs and music with musical partner Michael Plahuta.

St John & Plahuta have scored 20 dazzling, fun and heartwarming songs that tell the origin story of 11-year-old Tara Callahan, a spirited, scrappy underdog with a strong moral compass who accidentally acquires the powers of every superhero on Earth! Now she has to figure out how to use her new abilities, stand up to a controlling grandmother who wants to "cure" her, survive a mean girl cousin plotting her social downfall, and somehow stop a major supervillain and his robot army from taking over the world!

The cast-recording is being Produced by Stewart St John, Michael Plahuta and Todd Fisher, Co-Produced by Devin Leigh and Mia Moravis, Executive Produced by Wonkybot Studios and Tony Heyes, and released by LA-based production/publishing and music house Wonkybot Studios.

"We're thrilled to share these wonderful tunes with the whole world," said Todd Fisher, Wonkybot Studios co-founder. "Stewart and Michael are an amazing musical team. Their vibrant and original songs resonate with listeners and just make you feel happy. And the awesome cast we assembled to record them just brought it all to life."

The album features the same all-star cast who performed the songs to a standing ovation in a one-night concert at New York City's Feinstein's/54 Below: MiMi Ryder (Matilda The Musical), Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Kecia Lewis (Off-Broadway:The Skin Of Our Teeth), Mary Stout (Broadway: Beauty and the Beast), Annie Golden (Broadway: Hair, Netflix' Orange Is The New Black), Brian Charles Rooney (Broadway: The Threepenny Opera), Bart Shatto (Broadway: Les Miserables, Nat'l tour:Cats), Ramsey Whitney (School of Rock), Devin Leigh, Becky Steinsultz, Mia Moravis, Kellian, Allie Jordan Butcher, Talia Ryder, Michael Plahuta and Stewart St John.

"We've been in talks to do a full-length version of the musical for the past few months," said Stewart St John. "We hope the release of the cast album firms that up, or at least brings other folks to the table who are interested in helping us launch the full musical some time next year. It's a positive, uplifting project filled with inspiring messages about self-empowerment, doing the right thing, and finding out what it takes to really be a hero. With everything going on in the world today, I feel passionate about creating positive content for kids and families."

Wonkybot Studios is also announcing a mini-tour to promote the album's release. Beginning in Dallas, Texas the weekend of September 30th and running consecutive weekends throughout October, the mini-musical tour will land in Alabama, Atlanta and Florida, with MiMi Ryder (Matilda The Musical) as Tara Tremendous, Ramsey Whitney as her wicked cousin Lydia Benedict, and surprise guest performers singing highlights from the musical.

Tara Tremendous: The Musical (Original Studio Cast Recording) track list follows:

1. "Overture / We're Superheroes"

2. "Dino Boom"

3. "If I Could"

4. Hero

5. "Never Let You Go"

6. "So Close!"

7. "That's What You Need To Know"

8. "Why?"

9. "Ordinary"

10. "House Of Beauty"

11. "When You're Giving"

12. "Mama Runs The Show"

13. "Can't Top Me"

14. "Step Right Up"

15. "Here I Am" 16. "Power U"

17. "One Day"

18. "I Do"

19. "Don't Mess With Mama"

20. "Believe"

Stewart St John & Michael Plahuta are the composing team behind Tara Tremendous The Musical. St John's background as a writer, composer and lyricist - combined with Plahuta's musical prowess as a composer and orchestrator - has positioned St John & Plahuta as an unstoppable musical team with unparalleled range to work in multiple platforms - from television to film, stage and digital media.

Formed in 2015 by co-founders Stewart St John, Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta, Wonkybot Studios is a children's and family production, publishing and music company dedicated to creating entertaining and engaging characters, stories and tunes for kids and family across all media platforms that inspire, uplift and entertain the imagination.

