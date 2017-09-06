Confirmed! Victor Garber Will Star with Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY!

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that four-time Tony Award® nominee and six-time Emmy Award® nominee Victor Garber will return to Broadway in the role of Horace Vandergelder in the hottest production of the year: Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's beloved musical Hello, Dolly!. Mr. Garber will begin performances on Saturday evening, January 20, 2018, prior to an official Thursday, February 22 opening. David Hyde Pierce, who received Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations in the role, plays his final performance on Sunday, January 14. A new block of tickets goes on sale, via Telecharge.com and Shubert Theatre box office, Saturday, September 9, at 10:00 A.M. (ET).

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Mr. Garber will star alongside Bernadette Peters.

In a statement, Mr. Garber said, "The opportunity to play this role, in this production, with the incomparable Bernadette Peters, is truly a dream come true. I cannot wait to be back where I belong."

Hello, Dolly! marks Mr. Garber's first Broadway musical appearance since his devilish turn in the 1994 revival of Damn Yankees, for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. He also appeared on Broadway in the original productions of Arcadia, the Tony Award-winning Best Play, Art, Noises Off, Deathtrap, and the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sweeney Todd. He starred in the world premiere of Assassins and the City Center Encores! production of Follies. On television, Mr. Garber received three Emmy nominations for the spy drama "Alias," as well as nominations for "Frasier," "Will & Grace," and "Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows."

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of legendary original director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Victor Garber (Horace Vandergelder) is one of the most respected actors working today, with four Tony Award nominations and six Emmy Award nominations to his credit. He made his professional stage debut in the 1972 Toronto premiere of Godspell at the Royal Alexandra Theatre and his New York debut in a revival of Ibsen'sGhosts, for which he received a Theatre World Award. His first Tony nomination came in 1978 for Deathtrap, and he subsequently originated roles in the Broadway productions of Sweeney Todd, Noises Off (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble), Lend Me a Tenor (Tony nomination), Arcadia, and Art. Additional Broadway credits include They're Playing Our Song, Little Me (Tony nomination), The Devil's Disciple, Damn Yankees (Tony nomination), and Present Laughter. Off-Broadway, he originated the role of John Wilkes Booth in Assassins, and he starred in the 2007 City Center Encores! revival of Follies. He recently appeared in the films Sicario andSelf/less. His other film roles include the Academy Award-winning films Argo and Titanic, along with the comedies The First Wives Club, Legally Blonde, and Sleepless in Seattle. On television, Mr. Garber received three Emmy nominations for the spy drama "Alias," and additional nominations for his work on "Frasier," "Will & Grace," and for his portrayal of Sid Luft in "Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows." He currently stars as Professor Martin Stein on both "Legends of Tomorrow" and "The Flash." His other television credits include "Power," "The Orville," "Deception," "Eli Stone," "Justice," "Web Therapy," "The Big C," "Nurse Jackie," "Damages," and "Glee." He starred on television as Daddy Warbucks in the musical "Annie," and also appeared in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" and "The Music Man."

