HELLO DOLLY!'s Donna Murphy Sets Final Performance Date; Peters to Perform 8 Shows a Week

BWW has learned that Tony Award-winning actress Donna Murphy will play her final performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in HELLO DOLLY! on Tuesday, January 9th at 7 pm. As previously announced, Bernadette Peters will assume the lead on January 20th. Peters will perform eight shows a week.

Murphy debuted in the iconic role of Dolly Levi on June 13th, and has taken over for Bette Midler each Tuesday night. In addition, she has taken the stage for several week-long engagements. Murphy's performance was met with critical acclaim across the board. Click here for BWW's review roundup of her performance.

An award-winning star of stage and screen, Ms. Murphy has captivated audiences and critics alike with the depth and range of her work, including Tony Award-winning performances in Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's Passion andRodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, Tony nominated performances in Wonderful Town, LoveMusik and The People in the Picture, and The Witch in The Public Theater's acclaimed production of Into The Woods. Ms. Murphy earned a Daytime Emmy for her work in HBO's "Someone Had to Benny," and her many TV credits include the PBS period drama Mercy Street, ABC's Resurrection, VH1's Hindsight, The Good Wife, and Royal Pains. On the big screen, Ms. Murphy was last seen in The Bourne Legacy, Todd Solondz' Dark Horse and Vera Farmiga's Higher Ground. Her other memorable film performances include The Nanny Diaries, Center Stage, Star Trek: Insurrection, and the voice of Mother Gothel in Disney's hit animated feature Tangled.

Directed by four-time Tony Award® winnerJerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle,Hello, Dolly! is playing at Broadway's Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

Related Articles