So Fetch! MEAN GIRLS Sets Opening Date and Theater on Broadway

Mean Girls, the new musical produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film, will open on Broadway this Spring at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Previews begin Monday, March 12, 2018 in advance of an official opening night of Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Sunday, September 10 at 10am (EST) through Monday, September 25 at 9:59am (EST). Tickets are on sale to Audience Rewards members from Monday, September 25 at 10:00am (EST) through Monday, October 2 at 9:59am. Fans can also sign up on www.MeanGirlsOnBroadway.com to receive exclusive access to tickets on Monday, October 2 at 10am, a day before they go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 3.

Prior to Broadway, Mean Girls will have its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., running Tuesday, October 31 to Sunday, December 3, 2017. Visit www.TheNationalDC.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

As previously announced, the cast for the run at the National Theatre is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, Iain Young.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Jeff Richmond & Glen Kelly (Additional Music Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator) and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Co-Producers of Mean Girls include Marisa Sechrest, Berlind Productions, Steve Burke, Scott M. Delman, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, Ruth Hendel, Jam Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, The Lowy Salpeter Company, James L. Nederlander, Christine Schwarzman, Universal Stage Productions.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But, when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Related Articles