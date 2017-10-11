BWW Morning Brief October 11th, 2017: BRIGHT STAR Begins in LA, COME FROM AWAY Recoups, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2017

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, Lea Michele talked to Jimmy about singing at former GLEE co-star Darren Criss' Elsie Fest over the weekend and explains why she suddenly stopped performing 'Don't Rain on My Parade' during Glee's tour.. (more...)

2) COME FROM AWAY Recoups in Less Than 8 Months on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2017

Junkyard Dog Productions announced today that the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away recouped its $12 million capitalization in less than 8 months on Broadway.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Receives First Perfect Score with Emotional DWTS Performance

by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2017

The HAMILTON star and his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, performed a contemporary dance set to 'Take Me Home' by Us the Duo, and the stunning number moved many to tears, including Jordan himself.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The New LES MISERABLES US Tour!

by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2017

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new US Tour of LES MISERABLES, which opens tomorrow night in Chicago! Check out the photos below!. (more...)

5) Exclusive: Get A First Look At THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

by Alan Henry - October 10, 2017

The first stage production of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, based on the Dreamworks animated feature, is now on stage at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the production!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-BRIGHT STAR, featuring Carmen Cusack, begins performances tonight in L.A.!

-MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada brings GIRL NO MORE to The Green Room 42 tonight!

-Previews begin tonight for LIGHTS OUT: NAT 'KING' COLE at People's Light, starring Dule Hill and Daniel J. Watts!

-FIREFLIES at Long Wharf begins performances tonight, starring Jane Alexander, Denis Arndt, Judith Ivey, and Christopher Michael McFarland!

-Juilliard Drama launches its 50th anniversary season today!

-Previews begin tonight for RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD off-Broadway!

-And Schaubuhne Berlin's gritty RICHARD III arrives at BAM tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our opening night coverage on the red carpet of TIME AND THE CONWAYS!

Set Your DVR... for Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel on NBC's TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: Broadway's Lea Salonga will release a new album of traditional Filipino songs next month!

What we're watching: Idina Menzel joins her sister Cara for a PETER PAN duet!

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter yesterday to speak out on Harvey Weinstein controversy.

I'm as appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 10, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jane Krakowski, who turns 49 today!

Jane Krakowski is most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock." Krakowski was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, along with additional nominations in that category in 2008 through 2014. Last year, Krakowski stared on Broadway in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of She Loves Me (Outer Critics Circle, Astaire, and Drama Desk Awards, Tony Award nomination).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

