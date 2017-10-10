TIME AND THE CONWAYS
VIDEO: It's Time! On the Red Carpet at the Opening of TIME AND THE CONWAYS

Oct. 10, 2017  

Roundabout Theatre Company's Time and the Conways opens officially tonight, October 10, 2017 and BroadwayWorld was live on the red carpet. Catch up on the evening's coverage below!

The new Broadway production of J. B. Priestley's Time and the Conways is directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent). Time and the Conways stars Elizabeth McGovern as "Mrs. Conway," Steven Boyer as "Ernest," Anna Camp as "Hazel," Gabriel Ebert as "Alan,"Charlotte Parry as "Kay," and Matthew James Thomas as "Robin," withAnna Baryshnikovas "Carol," Brooke Bloom as "Madge," Alfredo Narciso as "Gerald," and Cara Ricketts as "Joan."

In 1919 Britain, Mrs. Conway ("Downton Abbey's" Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during her daughter's lavish twenty-first birthday celebration. The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family's dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump nineteen years into the future, though, and the Conways' lives have transformed unimaginably. This time-jumping play by J.B. Priestley (An Inspector Calls) takes place at the crossroads of today and tomorrow - challenging our notions of choice, chance and destiny.

