VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Receives First Perfect Score with Emotional DWTS Performance

It was "Most Memorable Year" week on last night's DANCING WITH THE STARS, and as usual for this fan favorite episode, the tears were flowing. For his most-memorable year, Disney star and Broadway alum JorDan Fisher chose 2005, the year he was officially adopted by his grandparents after his biological mother was not able to care for him. The HAMILTON star and his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, performed a contemporary dance set to "Take Me Home" by Us the Duo, and the stunning number moved many to tears, including Jordan himself.

Gushed judge Bruno Tonioli, "That was exquisitely flawless," calling the dance, "a work of art." Agreed Carrie Ann Inaba, "It was just such pure love and gratitude. Thank you." The talented star received the first perfect scores of the season, with a total of 29 points.

Following the performance, an emotionAl Fisher said of his parents, "I just love them so much. They're the most selfless, giving, caring people I know, and by definition, represented what a mom and a dad are truly supposed to embody, and I get to call them mine."

Also during the show, Nick Lachey and his pro-partner Peta Murgatroyd performed a contermporary routine to "Falling Slowly" from ONCE, written by Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard. Watch both performances below!

