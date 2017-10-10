Exclusive: Get A First Look At THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

The first stage production of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, based on the Dreamworks animated feature, is now on stage at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the production!

The role of Moses is played by Diluckshan Jeyaratnam. His international credits include Shubidua The Musical and Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Fredericia Teater in Denmark, and Jesus Christ Superstar and Cats with MCH Musicals at the Herning Congress Center.

Broadway actor/singer Jason Gotay co-stars as Ramses, Moses' adoptive brother and successor to the Pharaoh. Gotay has been seen on Broadway as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and as Randall in the original cast of Bring It On the Musical. His extensive Off-Broadway and regional credits include Paper Mill Playhouse, Theatre Under The Stars, concerts at Jazz at Lincoln Center and 54 Below, and the national tour of Bring It On the Musical. Among his television credits, he was seen as the Lost Boy Toodles in NBC's recent Peter Pan Live.

The cast also features Brennyn Lark (Tzipporah), Tom Nelis (Pharaoh Seti), Christina Sajous (Queen Tuya), Julia Motyka (Miriam), Will Mann (High Priest Hotep), David Crane(Aaron), Ayelet Firstenberg (Youcheved), Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Nefertari), Paul-Jordan Jansen (Jethro), and Natalie Schroeder and Alexandra Van De Poel will alternate as Young Miriam.

The creative team features musical score and lyrics come from Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin), with book by Philip LaZebnik (Pocahontas, Mulan). Scott Schwartz directs the debut production.

The production is now on stage through November 5th. For more information visit www.theatreworks.org.



Tzipporah (Brennyn Lark) and Moses (Diluckshan Jeyaratnam) in the world premiere of The Prince of Egypt



Miriam (Julia Motyka) Moses (Diluckshan Jeyaratnam), Aaron (David Crane), and Tzipporah (Brennyn Lark) face the Red Sea in the world premiere of The Prince of Egypt



Ramses (Jason Gotay - left) and Nefertari (Jamila Sabares-Klemm - right) look on while High Priest Hotep (Will Mann - center) chants the child's prayer of protection over their new son in the world premiere of The Prince of Egypt



Ramses (Jason Gotay) meets his adopted brother Moses (Diluckshan Jeyaratnam) in changed circumstances in the world premiere of The Prince of Egypt



Moses (Diluckshan Jeyaratnam - right) encounters the sacred burning bush, portrayed by members of the cast in the world premiere of The Prince of Egypt



Members of the cast create the sacred burning bush in the world premiere of The Prince of Egypt



Moses (Diluckshan Jeyaratnam) and his brother Ramses (Jason Gotay) race their chariots in the world premiere of The Prince of Egypt



Moses (Diluckshan Jeyaratnam) rides his chariot in a race with his brother in the world premiere of The Prince of Egypt



Egyptian assistant (Katherine Dela Cruz) holds Ramses as Queen Tuya (Christina Sajous) introduces her son to the new addition to their family in the world premiere of The Prince of Egypt



Young Aaron (Dylan K. Curtis, also played by Oliver Copaken Yellin), Yocheved (Ayelet Firstenberg), and Young Miriam (Natalie Schroeder, also played by Alexandra Van De Poel) watch as baby Moses travels the Nile River in a basket, in the world premiere of The Prince of Egypt