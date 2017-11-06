BWW Morning Brief November 6th, 2017: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Begins Previews and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - November 05, 2017

Congratulations Eva and Leo! The breakout Broadway star of Miss Saigon wed her equally talented performer boyfriend Leo Roberts yesterday. The couple shared photos from their big day on Instagram, check them out below!. (more...)

2) Andrew Lloyd Webber's Memoir Will Be More Than One Volume

by BWW News Desk - November 05, 2017

Andrew Lloyd Webber, perhaps one of the most iconic masters of musical theatre, previously announced he would be writing his memoir titled 'Unmasked'. Now, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Webber says one book just isn't enough.. (more...)

3) Forever Beautiful: WAR PAINT Will Take Its Final Broadway Bows Today

by BWW News Desk - November 05, 2017

The new Broadway musical, War Paint, which stars Broadway legends and two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole together for the first time, plays its final performance today, November 5, 2017, after 236 regular and 33 preview performances.. (more...)

4) Broadway Jukebox: Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING with Our Favorite Disney Tunes!

by BWW News Desk - November 05, 2017

Today marks twenty years of Mufasa, meerkats and pure Disney magic.. (more...)

5) Broadway at the Cabaret: Laura Michelle Kelly, Alice Ripley & More This Week!

by BWW News Desk - November 05, 2017

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. Highlights this week include:. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS begins previews tonight on Broadway!

-Christopher Jackson, B.D. Wong and more are set for Rosie's Theater Kids' Fall Gala tonight!

-The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association hosts its Second Annual Berkshire Theatre Awards tonight!

-Ramin Karimloo is set to perform at the MAKE BELIEVE ON BROADWAY gala tonight!

-Anthony Rapp will perform at Harboring Hearts' 6th annual benefit gala!

-Disney's brand new BEAUTY AND THE BEAST production debuts on Disney Cruise Line!

-Steve Martin will be honored at tonight's Drama League's 2017 benefit gala!

-And Scarlett Johansson assembles the Avengers (literally) for OUR TOWN benefit reading!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Walter McBride was there this weekend to capture Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg open up at WAITRESS!

#MotivationalMonday: Start your week off feeling fearless with the title song off of Mandy Gonzalez's new album!

Set Your DVR... for Kristin Chenoweth visiting WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE on Bravo!

What we're geeking out over: Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson stopped by DEAR EVAN HANSEN last night!

@BenSPLATT you are a heart stopping,heart shattering talent & we will never be the same.Pure magic. @cheyennejackson pic.twitter.com/K2JuSpJFYO - Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 5, 2017

What we're watching: Laura Michelle Kelly performing Barbra Streisand's 'A Piece of Sky' at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Social Butterfly: Check out Corey Mach go behind the scenes at Great Lakes' HUNCHBACK on BWW's Instagram!

a Quasi-selfie from @coreymach for the closing performance of HUNCHBACK at @playhousesquare ?? A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Cerveris, who turns 57 today!

Michael Cerveris' credits include FUN HOME, EVITA, IN THE NEXT ROOM, HEDDA GABLER, CYMBELINE, LOVEMUSIK, SWEENEY TODD, ASSASSINS (which earned him his first Tony in 2004), TITANIC and THE WHO'S TOMMY. He has also appeared off-Broadway in ROAD SHOW, KING LEAR, AN OAK TREE, WINTERTIME, FIFTH OF JULY, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and more, as well as concert productions of FAUST, THE APPLE TREE, SPRING AWAKENING, PASSION, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE and CHESS. Cerveris also appeared in the TV series GOTHAM, THE GOOD WIFE, TREME and FRINGE.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

