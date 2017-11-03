Are You Ready? SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Begins Broadway Previews Monday; New Block Of Tickets Available

Click Here for More Articles on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway begins preview performances on Monday, November 6th with an official opening on Monday, December 4th at The Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway - Broadway at 47th Street). A new block of tickets are now on-sale through Sunday, September 2, 2018. For tickets visit SpongeBobBroadway.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 877-250-2929.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Original Cast Recording from Masterworks Broadway is out today on 2-LP yellow vinyl.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Digital Lottery will open daily at 7:00AM EST, beginning Monday, November 6, 2017, for entrants to win a limited number of $30 same day tickets to that day's performance(s) by clicking here. See below for rules and regulations. The SpongeBob SquarePants digital lottery is powered by Broadway Direct.

Rules and regulations for the digital lottery are as follows:

The Digital Lottery will open at 7:00AM EST and will remain open until 9:00AM EST for 1:00PM EST performances, 10:00AM EST for 2:00PM EST and 3:00PM EST performances, 1:30PM EST for 6:30PM EST performances, 2:00PM EST for 7:00PM EST performances and 3:00PM EST for 8:00PM EST performances.

Winners will be notified by e-mail minutes after drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online. They must present their photo ID at the Palace Theatre box office 30 minutes prior to the start of the corresponding performance to pick up their tickets.

Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.

In addition to the Digital Lottery, SpongeBob SquarePants will offer a General Rush for same-day tickets when the box office opens (tickets for both shows available at 10AM on 2 show days). Limit 2 per person and subject to availability. All methods of payment accepted.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast will include Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

The ensemble will include Alex Gibson, Gaelen Gilliland, Juliane Godfrey, Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Hsu, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Christine Li Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington, Brynn Williams, Matt Wood and Tom Kenny as the French Narrator.

A legendary roster of Grammy Award winners. A visionary director and Tony Award-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved and unforgettable characters. Turn them all loose on Broadway and what do you get? SpongeBob SquarePants!

Acclaimed Steppenwolf director Tina Landau and the groundbreaking designers behind Fun Home, Hedwig, and Spring Awakening have brilliantly reimagined Bikini Bottom for the Broadway stage, bringing the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. With an original score from some of the biggest names in pop and rock, SpongeBob SquarePants explodes with energy.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

SpongeBob SquarePants is a musical production with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau,

SpongeBob SquarePants is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and a song by David Bowie and by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and casting by Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Original Cast Recording is available now from Masterworks Broadway wherever music is sold and streamed.

SpongeBob SquarePants will be produced by Nickelodeon with The Araca Group, Sony Music Masterworks and Kelp on the Road.

Citi is the official U.S. credit card of SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway.

Since its launch in July 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as a pop culture phenomenon. The series has been the most-watched animated program with kids 2-11 for more than 15 consecutive years, and over the past several years, it has averaged more than 100,000,000 total viewers every quarter across all Nickelodeon networks. SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom history, seen in more than 208 countries and territories and translated in 55+ languages. Paramount Pictures' second feature film based on the property, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, in 2015 at #1 opening weekend. A third feature has been announced for 2019, timed to the series' landmark 20th anniversary. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurably optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

For more information on SpongeBob SquarePants, visit SpongeBobBroadway.com

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are currently available to the general public online via Ticketmaster.com, by calling 877-250-2929 or at The Palace Theatre box office (1564 Broadway - Broadway at 47th Street). Ticket prices range from $49 to $159.

Group discounts are available for groups of 12 or more through Group Sales Box Office at Broadway.com by calling 1-800-BROADWAY x2 or online at www.broadway.com/groups.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Week of November 6: Monday at 8PM, Tuesday at 8PM, Wednesday at 8PM, Thursday at 8PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM.

Week of November 13: Wednesday at 8PM, Thursday at 8PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 1PM and 6:30PM.

Week of November 20: Monday at 8PM, Tuesday at 8PM, Wednesday at 8PM, Friday at 2PM and 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 3PM

Week of November 27: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM and 8PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 3PM.

Week of December 4: Monday at 6:30PM (Opening Night), Wednesday at 2PM and 8PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 3PM.

Week of December 11: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 1PM and 6:30PM.

Week of December 18: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM and 8PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 3PM.

Week of December 25: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM and 8PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 2PM or 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM.

Week of January 1: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 1PM and 6:30PM.

Beginning week of January 8: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 1PM and 6:30PM.

Week of January 29: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM and 8PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 2PM

Week of June 4: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM and 8PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 2PM

Weeks of June 11-25: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM and 8PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 3PM

Week of July 2: Monday at 7PM, Tuesday at 7 PM, Thursday at 7 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 1PM & 6:30PM

Beginning Week of July 9: Tuesday at 7pm, Wednesday at 2pm and 8pm, Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, Sunday at 3pm

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

