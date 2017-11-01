ANASTASIA's Ramin Karimloo to Perform at MAKE BELIEVE ON BROADWAY Gala

Only Make Believe welcomes Tony Award nominee and current star of Anastasia on Broadway Ramin Karimloo to perform at the Only Make Believe Gala, honoring Josh Groban with the Sir Ian McKellen Award for his work in philanthropy and activism.

This year's "Make Believe On Broadway" on Monday, November 6th, at the Schoenfeld Theatre is hosted by SNL's Cecily Strong.

Only Make Believe (OMB) is a non-profit organization that creates and performs interactive theatre for children in hospitals and care facilities. They are dedicated to the principle that freeing a child's imagination is a valuable part of the healing process. OMB has served more than 52,000 children since 1999 and has performed in over 55 hospitals and care facilities in the NYC and DC Metro areas.

Only Make Believe is free of charge to hospitals and has been bringing interactive theatre to children in need for over 18 years. Their vision is to bring joy and inspiration to as many chronically ill children as possible, across the United States and around the world.

The gala will be co-directed by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and Tony nominated Brad Oscar, musical directed by Patrick Vaccariello, hosted by SNL's Cecily Strong and will feature performances and appearances by Emmy Award winner Thomas Roberts, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, and Tony nominee Brad Oscar, as well as Broadway powerhouses Sierra Boggess, Betsy Wolfe and Siobhan Dillon, Tony nominee & Hamilton Chicago star Montego Glover, Hamilton star Bryan Terrell Clarke, Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli, Frozen star Greg Hildreth, and Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo.

OMB's gala last year honoring Jude Law and hosted by John Oliver was a huge success, and the charity raised just under $1 Million in 2016.

Tickets for this star-studded event are now on sale to the public and can be purchased at onlymakebelieve.org/what/events or by calling 656-336-1500. Pricing: $75-$500 with VIP After Party.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

