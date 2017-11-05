Broadway Jukebox: Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING with Our Favorite Disney Tunes!

Today marks twenty years of Mufasa, meerkats and pure Disney magic.

In its 20th year, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its Broadway premiere on November 13, 1997, 24 global productions have been seen by more than 90 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King is the only show in history to generate six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Performed in eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway, London's West End, Hamburg, Tokyo and Sapporo, Madrid, Mexico City, Scheveningen, Holland, and on tour across North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 19 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

Today, the Minskoff Theatre is the place to be, as the show celebrates an epic 20 years on Broadway. We invite you to celebrate the milestone with a special playlist of our favorite songs from Disney's on Broadway!





