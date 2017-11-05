Eva Noblezada Ties the Knot with Partner Leo Roberts

Click Here for More Articles on MISS SAIGON

Congratulations Eva and Leo! The breakout Broadway star of Miss Saigon wed her equally talented performer boyfriend Leo Roberts yesterday. The couple shared photos from their big day on Instagram, check them out below!

Mr & Mrs Roberts ?? A post shared by eva.noblezada (@livevamaria) on Nov 4, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

#thewife A post shared by Leo Roberts (@leo.roberts1) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Eva Noblezada is best known for playing Kim in the West End (2014) and Broadway (2017) productions of Miss Saigon. In 2016 she played Eponine in the West End production of Les Misérables. In 2015 she won the Whatsonstage Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She was also nominated for a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favourite Breakthrough Performance and a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance.

With the Broadway transfer of Miss Saigon, Noblezada also earned a Tony Award nomination and a Theatre World Award.





Related Articles