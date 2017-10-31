Christopher Jackson, B.D. Wong and More Set for Rosie's Theater Kids' Fall Gala Honoring THE LION KING

As previously announced, Rosie's Theater Kids - the after-school performing arts program for students from NYC's public schools - will celebrate its annual Fall Gala by honoring the legendary Broadway musical Disney's THE LION KING for the show's 20th anniversary.

The evening will feature a performance with cast members from The Lion King, joined by Rosie's Theater Kids. The Fall Gala will take place on Monday, November 6, at the New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, between 45th and 46th Streets, 6th Floor.

Also in attendance will be Rosie O'Donnell (Rosie's Theater Kids co-founder), Lori Klinger (Artistic and Executive Director, Rosie's Theater Kids), Tony Award-winner B.D. Wong, The Lion King & Hamilton star Christopher Jackson, Broadway's beloved Julie Halston, and other stars to be announced.

In 2015, Rosie's Theater Kids won the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award at The White House, making them one of the top creative youth development programs in the country.

Founded in 2003 by Rosie O'Donnell and Lori Klinger, Rosie's Theater Kids is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of underserved students through the arts with both in-school and after-school programming. Its scholarship program, ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), serves students from Title 1 NYC public schools with free, conservatory-style training in musical theater from 6th through 12th grade after school at MARAVEL ARTS CENTER, RTKids' headquarters at 445 West 45th Street. The school's motto - "We're rehearsing for life" -- is evident in its ACTE II offerings from performing arts instruction, to life skills development, academic tutoring and a home-away-from-home environment. To date, Rosie's Theater Kids programs have impacted 65,000 NYC school students from grades pre-K through 12th grade, many of whom have never had the opportunity to see a Broadway show or experience the thrill of seeing live art performances.

THE LION KING is directed by Julie Taymor, and has music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice, with additional music and lyrics by Lebo M. Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer. The musical's book is by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi. Choreography is by Garth Fagan. The Lion King is produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

