Scarlett Johansson Assembles the Avengers for OUR TOWN Benefit Reading with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo!

A special benefit reading of Thornton Wilder's classic play Our Town (produced by the John Gore Organization) has been announced for Atlanta's iconic Fox Theatre on Monday, November 6, featuring Tony Award winner Scarlett Johansson along with her Avengers co-stars: Academy Award nominee Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Tony Award nominee Mark Ruffalo.

The evening, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon and organized by Ms. Johansson, will include additional, surprise appearances by celebrities and friends. All proceeds from the one-night-only event will be donated to support the relief efforts in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

"The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless." Ms. Johansson said. "It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event. Please help me and my co-stars in coming together for an extraordinary, one-time-only evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated island and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic."

"The idea was presented by Ms. Johansson, who is currently in Atlanta filming the next Avengers movie, and we immediately asked how we could help." said John Gore, owner of The John Gore Organization. "We couldn't be happier to support our friend, Scarlett, and her co-stars in producing this evening for such a worthy cause."

Tickets to this exclusive one-night only event go on sale Monday, October 23 at 10:00AM ET and can be purchased online at FoxTheatre.org/OurTown, by phone at 855-285-8499, or in person at the Fox Theatre Box Office. Tickets start at $89 and a limited number of VIP packages, which include premium seating in the orchestra pit or on stage, a post-performance meet-and-greet opportunity, a commemorative lanyard, and a signed poster will be available starting at $1000.

Set in the idyllic village of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, Our Town is a glimpse into the American experience of small town life that captures the universal experience of being alive, falling in love, and facing death. Its 1938 original production earned a Pulitzer Prize for drama and the 1989 Broadway production garnered the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

The Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund will be housed at the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) and funds will be used to support immediate relief, recovery and equitable rebuilding in Puerto Rico for low-income communities of color hit hardest by the storm. The fund will support organizations working on the frontlines with these communities.

