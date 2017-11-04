WAITRESS
Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS

Nov. 4, 2017  

Broadway is a soft place to land! Jason Mraz made his much anticipated debut as Doctor Pomatter in Waitress last night, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment. Also joining the company was stage favorite David Josefsberg as Ogie, check out the photos below!

Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. Her customers, co-workers, and the town's handsome new doctor all offer her conflicting recipes for happiness- but Jenna must ultimately decide for herself.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, the new musical has a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer songwriter Sara Bareilles and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Theatre Marquee for Jason Mraz Debut In Broadway's "Waitress"

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Theatre Marquee for Jason Mraz Debut In Broadway's "Waitress"

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Theatre Marquee for Jason Mraz Debut In Broadway's "Waitress"

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Theatre Marquee for Jason Mraz Debut In Broadway's "Waitress"

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Lobby cast board

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, and Victoria Collett

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Will Swenson

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
John Cullum

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
John Cullum

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Will Swenson, John Cullum, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Will Swenson, John Cullum, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg and Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Will Swenson, John Cullum, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg and Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
John Cullum, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg and Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
John Cullum, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg and Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Betsy Wolfe

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Betsy Wolfe, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Sara Bareilles

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
David Josefsberg, Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
David Josefsberg, Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg and Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
David Josefsberg, Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz

Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Theatre Marquee for Jason Mraz Debut In Broadway's "Waitress"

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Up on the Marquee: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
  • Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside the SDCF Awards for Directing and Choreography!
  • Photo Coverage: Jason Mraz Gets Tuned Up for His Broadway Debut in WAITRESS!
  • Photo Coverage: Jay Armstrong Johnson Gets Ready for a Not so Scary Halloween Party at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • FREEZE FRAME: Jason Mraz Gets Ready to Join WAITRESS!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com