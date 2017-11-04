Photo Coverage: It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! Jason Mraz and David Josefsberg Open Up at WAITRESS
Broadway is a soft place to land! Jason Mraz made his much anticipated debut as Doctor Pomatter in Waitress last night, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment. Also joining the company was stage favorite David Josefsberg as Ogie, check out the photos below!
Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. Her customers, co-workers, and the town's handsome new doctor all offer her conflicting recipes for happiness- but Jenna must ultimately decide for herself.
Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, the new musical has a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer songwriter Sara Bareilles and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee for Jason Mraz Debut In Broadway's "Waitress"
Lobby cast board
Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, and Victoria Collett
Will Swenson, John Cullum, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson
Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson
David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson
Will Swenson, John Cullum, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg and Jason Mraz
Will Swenson, John Cullum, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg and Jason Mraz
John Cullum, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg and Jason Mraz
John Cullum, Maia Nkenge Wilson, Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg and Jason Mraz
Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles
Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles
Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles
David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles
Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz
David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles
Betsy Wolfe, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson
Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz
David Josefsberg, Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz
David Josefsberg, Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz
Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg, Jason Mraz and Eric Anderson
Betsy Wolfe, Victoria Collett, Caitlin Houlahan, David Josefsberg and Jason Mraz
David Josefsberg, Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz
