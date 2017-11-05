Andrew Lloyd Webber's Memoir Will Be More Than One Volume

Andrew Lloyd Webber, perhaps one of the most iconic masters of musical theatre, previously announced he would be writing his memoir titled 'Unmasked'. Now, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Webber says one book just isn't enough.

He says, "I intended to write my memoirs in one volume and I have failed spectacularly. Quite how I have been able to be so verbose about the most boring person I have ever written about eludes me."

According to Webber, the memoir(s) are his direct attempt to tell the story 'his own way' and thus have become quite lengthy.

Unmasked is scheduled to be published by HarperCollins in March of 2018.

For more from The Sunday Times, click here.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies. He composed the film scores of Gumshoe and The Odessa File and a setting of the Latin Requiem mass. Producer credits include A R Rahman's Bombay Dreams, The Sound of Music, The Wizard of Oz and films of The Phantom of the Opera and the acclaimed Australian production of Love Never Dies.

His awards include seven Tonys, three Grammys, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers and the Kennedy Center Honor. He currently owns seven London theatres, including the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and the London Palladium. He was knighted in 1992 and created an honorary life peer in 1997.

Webber recently achieved a record equalled only by Rodgers and Hammerstein of having four shows running on Broadway at the same time: The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Cats, and Sunset Boulevard.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





