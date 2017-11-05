Broadway at the Cabaret: Laura Michelle Kelly, Alice Ripley & More This Week!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top five Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, November 5- 11 2017. Come hear the music play!

Women Rock (The Vote)! (featuring Alice Ripley, Kelli Barrett & more)

November 6 at Feinstein's 54/Below- BUY TICKETS!

Join Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway Celebrates Awareness of Women's Suffrage (BCAWS), and an all-star cast to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in New York State! The evening's festivities will feature performances that honor and empower women through story and song. We will will celebrate the women's suffrage centennial, while recognizing that the struggle for gender equality continues. Part of the proceeds for the evening will go to RACKET.

Laura Michelle Kelly: Both Sides Now

November 9 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Her: Mary Poppins, Finding Neverland, The King and I

Currently starring as Anna Leonowens in the national tour of Lincoln Center's Tony Award winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King & I, Olivier Award winning actress Laura Michelle Kelly returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with Both Sides Now, for an evening celebrating female icons and the music that brings them to life. Join her on a journey through songs and stories of childhood, love, bravery, and reminiscence. With Kelly's unique warm and inviting cabaret style on hand, this is sure to be an evening you won't want to miss. Perhaps best known for starring as Mary Poppins in the world premiere West End production of the musical of the same name, Kelly has also been seen on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and Mary Poppins.

Eva Noblezada- Girl No More

November 9 & 15 at the Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Her: Miss Saigon

Through her favorite artists like Amy Winehouse and Frank Sinatra, Eva sings from her heart and reveals a side of her story you've never heard. Join her for an intimate evening of music, a good drink, and a wonderfully colorful set list.

54 Sings the Beatles (featuring Brian Charles Rooney, Remy Zaken & more)

November 10 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

John, Paul, George, and Ringo. The Fab Four. The most famous musical singing group the world has ever known. They didn't just define a generation, they were an epoch all by themselves. Their music might have been born in the 1960s but it continues to be an essential part of our culture today. At Feinstein's/54 Below, we will celebrate their greatest hits, with today's greatest Broadway and nightclub stars singing their iconic songs. From "I Want to Hold Your Hand," to "All My Loving," and from "Yesterday" to "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" - and from "Can't Buy Me Love," to "Norwegian Wood," Eleanor Rigby," Nowhere Man," "We Can Work It Out," and so many more incredible top ten hits. This isn't just nostalgia, it's music written with elegance and beauty, and lyrics written with keen understanding, wit, and style. They were The Beatles. Hear their music live, in concert, once again. For one night only, 54 Sings The Beatles!

Irving Berlin's This Is the Army 75th Anniversary Concert

November 11 at Feinstein's 54/Below- BUY TICKETS!

On July 4, 1942, Irving Berlin's all-soldier musical This is the Army opened on Broadway before touring the US, making an Oscar-winning Hollywood film, playing the London Palladium, and visiting the front lines of World War II. This Veterans Day, join Feinstein's/54 Below, and an all-star Broadway cast, as we remember how this troupe of Broadway soldiers became the first racially integrated US Army unit, had openly gay soldiers who risked military prison, and avoided brushes with death as they brought their vaudeville show to the war's most dangerous combat zones. This is the first time This Is the Army has been performed since its last performance at the end of World War II.

