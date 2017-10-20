Broadway-Bound CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Aaron Tveit, Lora Lee Gayer & More Among 2017 Berkshire Theatre Award Nominees
The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association has announced the nominees for the Second Annual Berkshire Theatre Awards, known colloquially as The Berkies. The purpose of the BTCA and the Berkshire Theatre Awards is to promote and celebrate the quality and diversity of theatre in the greater Berkshire region.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 6 on the St. Germain Stage in the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center at Barrington Stage in Pittsfield.
This year, 80 nominees in 20 categories were culled from the 381 votes of critics who covered productions at theatres in four states - Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. The BTCA Board worked hard over the past year to pare down the voting categories and structure the voting system to give equal weight to nominees from well known and little known venues.
"Most of our member critics cover shows at the Berkshires' four major theatres, but fewer of them are able to get to all the shows at other companies," explained J. Peter Bergman, President of the BTCA board. "We have devised a weighted voting system to level the playing field for all nominees."
Another initiative of the BTCA this past year has been to connect more critics with more theatre companies. "In the summer season we are all so busy that it is hard to make those important connections," Bergman said, "The Berkies are purposely held in the fall when everyone is a little more relaxed. The awards ceremony give artists and critics a chance to network in a festive environment."
In addition to the awards for individual or ensemble achievement, which are voted on by the entire membership, the BTCA Board annually presents the Larry Murray Award for Community Engagement. Last year's winner, Barrington Stage Company is once again nominated, along with WAM Theatre, the Berkshire Theatre Group, and the Williamstown Theatre Festival.
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical:
Ellen Harvey, Company, Barrington Stage Co.
Rachel Rhodes- Devey, Hello, Dolly!, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Madison Stratton, Spamalot, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Zurin Villanueva, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical:
Gabe Belyeu, Spamalot, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Gil Brady, Mamma Mia!, Capitol Repertory Theatre
Roe Hartrampf, A Legendary Romance, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Paul Urriola, Guys and Dolls, Theater Barn
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play:
Jessica Hecht, The Clean House, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Zoe Laiz, 4000 Miles, Shakespeare & Co.
Ella Loudon, The Tempest, Shakespeare & Co.
Medina Senghore, Intimate Apparel, Shakespeare & Co.
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play:
Joey Collins, At Home At The Zoo, Berkshire Theatre Group
Mark H. Dold, This, Barrington Stage Co.
Carson Elrod, Taking Steps, Barrington Stage Co.
Rocco Sisto, The Birds, Barrington Stage Co.
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical:
Darnell Abraham, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.
Mark Hardy, Sweeney Todd, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Jeff McCarthy, A Legendary Romance, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Aaron Tveit, Company, Barrington Stage Co.
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical:
Lora Lee Gayer, A Legendary Romance, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Emily Kron, Sweeney Todd, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Elizabeth Stanley, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.
Monica M. Wemitt, Hello, Dolly!, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play:
Lynette R. Freedman, Lost Lake, Berkshire Theatre Group
Diane Prusha, Wharton Comedies, Shakespeare & Co.
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God, Berkshire Theatre Group
Kim Stauffer, Emilie, WAM Theatre
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play:
David Adkins, At Home At the Zoo, Berkshire Theatre Group
Nigel Gore, The Tempest, Shakespeare & Co.
Quentin Maré, Lost Lake, Berkshire Theatre Group
Oliver Wadsworth, Emilie, WAM Theatre
Outstanding Ensemble Production:
Baskerville, Dorset Theatre Festival
God of Carnage, Shakespeare & Co.
Shipwrecked, Oldcastle Theatre
Skeleton Crew, Chester Theatre
Outstanding Solo Performance Piece:
Kyle Branzel, Buyer & Cellar, Weston Playhouse
Ed Dixon, Georgie, Barrington Stage Co.
Joel Ripka, Every Beautiful Thing, Chester Theatre
Oliver Wadsworth, The Tarnation of Russell Colvin, Dorset Theatre Festival
Outstanding Direction of a Musical:
James Barry, Million Dollar Quartet, Berkshire Theatre Group
Joe Calarco, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.
Trey Compton, Godspell - 2012, Theater Barn
John Saunders, Hello, Dolly!, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Outstanding Direction of a Play:
Eric Hill, At Home At the Zoo, Berkshire Theatre Group
Kenny Leon, Children of a Lesser God, Berkshire Theatre Group
Regge Life, God of Carnage, Shakespeare & Co.
Rebecca Taichman, The Clean House, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Outstanding Scenic Design:
Riccardo Hernandez, The Clean House, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Randall Parsons, Arsenic and Old Lace, Berkshire Theatre Group
Brian Prather, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.
Kristen Robinson, Company, Barrington Stage Co.
Outstanding Costume Design:
Tyler Kinney, Cymbeline, Shakespeare & Co.
Govane Lohbauer, Emilie, WAM Theatre
Bethany Marx, Hello, Dolly!, Mac-Haydn
Sara Jane Tosetti, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co
Outstanding Lighting Design:
Mike Baldassari, Children of a Lesser God, Berkshire Theatre Group
Chris Lee, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.
David Weiner, Where Storms are Born, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Robert Wierzel, A Legendary Romance, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Outstanding Sound Design:
Scott Killian, Lost Lake, Berkshire Theatre Group
Ryan Rumery, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Dorset Theatre Festival
Alex Sovronsky, The Last Wife, WAM Theatre
David Thomas, The Birds, Barrington Stage Co.
Outstanding Choreography:
Jeffrey Page, Company, Barrington Stage Co.
Freddy Ramirez, Mamma Mia!, Capitol Repertory
Sebastiani Romagnolo, Hello, Dolly!, Mac-Haydn
Shea Sullivan, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.
Outstanding New Play or Musical:
Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan, Chester Theatre
I and You, Lauren Gunderson, Chester Theatre
A Legendary Romance, Timothy Prager/Geoff Morrow, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Where Storms Are Born, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Best Production of a Musical:
Company, Barrington Stage Co.
Hello, Dolly!, Mac=Haydn Theatre
A Legendary Romance, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Sweeney Todd, Mac-Haydn Theatre
Best Production of a Play:
The Birds, Conor McPherson, Barrington Stage Co.
Children of a Lesser God, Mark Medoff, Berkshire Theatre Group
The Clean House, Sarah Ruhl, Williamstown Theatre Festival
Lost Lake, David Auburn, Berkshire Theatre Group
Larry Murray AWARD
Barrington Stage Co, JuliAnne Boyd
Berkshire Theatre Group, Kate Maguire
Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield
WAM Theatre, Kristen van Ginhoven