Broadway-Bound CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Aaron Tveit, Lora Lee Gayer & More Among 2017 Berkshire Theatre Award Nominees

The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association has announced the nominees for the Second Annual Berkshire Theatre Awards, known colloquially as The Berkies. The purpose of the BTCA and the Berkshire Theatre Awards is to promote and celebrate the quality and diversity of theatre in the greater Berkshire region.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 6 on the St. Germain Stage in the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center at Barrington Stage in Pittsfield.

This year, 80 nominees in 20 categories were culled from the 381 votes of critics who covered productions at theatres in four states - Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. The BTCA Board worked hard over the past year to pare down the voting categories and structure the voting system to give equal weight to nominees from well known and little known venues.

"Most of our member critics cover shows at the Berkshires' four major theatres, but fewer of them are able to get to all the shows at other companies," explained J. Peter Bergman, President of the BTCA board. "We have devised a weighted voting system to level the playing field for all nominees."

Another initiative of the BTCA this past year has been to connect more critics with more theatre companies. "In the summer season we are all so busy that it is hard to make those important connections," Bergman said, "The Berkies are purposely held in the fall when everyone is a little more relaxed. The awards ceremony give artists and critics a chance to network in a festive environment."

In addition to the awards for individual or ensemble achievement, which are voted on by the entire membership, the BTCA Board annually presents the Larry Murray Award for Community Engagement. Last year's winner, Barrington Stage Company is once again nominated, along with WAM Theatre, the Berkshire Theatre Group, and the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical:

Ellen Harvey, Company, Barrington Stage Co.

Rachel Rhodes- Devey, Hello, Dolly!, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Madison Stratton, Spamalot, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Zurin Villanueva, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical:

Gabe Belyeu, Spamalot, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Gil Brady, Mamma Mia!, Capitol Repertory Theatre

Roe Hartrampf, A Legendary Romance, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Paul Urriola, Guys and Dolls, Theater Barn

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play:

Jessica Hecht, The Clean House, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Zoe Laiz, 4000 Miles, Shakespeare & Co.

Ella Loudon, The Tempest, Shakespeare & Co.

Medina Senghore, Intimate Apparel, Shakespeare & Co.

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play:

Joey Collins, At Home At The Zoo, Berkshire Theatre Group

Mark H. Dold, This, Barrington Stage Co.

Carson Elrod, Taking Steps, Barrington Stage Co.

Rocco Sisto, The Birds, Barrington Stage Co.

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical:

Darnell Abraham, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.

Mark Hardy, Sweeney Todd, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Jeff McCarthy, A Legendary Romance, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Aaron Tveit, Company, Barrington Stage Co.

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical:

Lora Lee Gayer, A Legendary Romance, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Emily Kron, Sweeney Todd, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Elizabeth Stanley, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.

Monica M. Wemitt, Hello, Dolly!, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play:

Lynette R. Freedman, Lost Lake, Berkshire Theatre Group

Diane Prusha, Wharton Comedies, Shakespeare & Co.

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God, Berkshire Theatre Group

Kim Stauffer, Emilie, WAM Theatre

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play:

David Adkins, At Home At the Zoo, Berkshire Theatre Group

Nigel Gore, The Tempest, Shakespeare & Co.

Quentin Maré, Lost Lake, Berkshire Theatre Group

Oliver Wadsworth, Emilie, WAM Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble Production:

Baskerville, Dorset Theatre Festival

God of Carnage, Shakespeare & Co.

Shipwrecked, Oldcastle Theatre

Skeleton Crew, Chester Theatre

Outstanding Solo Performance Piece:

Kyle Branzel, Buyer & Cellar, Weston Playhouse

Ed Dixon, Georgie, Barrington Stage Co.

Joel Ripka, Every Beautiful Thing, Chester Theatre

Oliver Wadsworth, The Tarnation of Russell Colvin, Dorset Theatre Festival

Outstanding Direction of a Musical:

James Barry, Million Dollar Quartet, Berkshire Theatre Group

Joe Calarco, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.

Trey Compton, Godspell - 2012, Theater Barn

John Saunders, Hello, Dolly!, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play:

Eric Hill, At Home At the Zoo, Berkshire Theatre Group

Kenny Leon, Children of a Lesser God, Berkshire Theatre Group

Regge Life, God of Carnage, Shakespeare & Co.

Rebecca Taichman, The Clean House, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Outstanding Scenic Design:

Riccardo Hernandez, The Clean House, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Randall Parsons, Arsenic and Old Lace, Berkshire Theatre Group

Brian Prather, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.

Kristen Robinson, Company, Barrington Stage Co.

Outstanding Costume Design:

Tyler Kinney, Cymbeline, Shakespeare & Co.

Govane Lohbauer, Emilie, WAM Theatre

Bethany Marx, Hello, Dolly!, Mac-Haydn

Sara Jane Tosetti, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co

Outstanding Lighting Design:

Mike Baldassari, Children of a Lesser God, Berkshire Theatre Group

Chris Lee, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.

David Weiner, Where Storms are Born, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Robert Wierzel, A Legendary Romance, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Outstanding Sound Design:

Scott Killian, Lost Lake, Berkshire Theatre Group

Ryan Rumery, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Dorset Theatre Festival

Alex Sovronsky, The Last Wife, WAM Theatre

David Thomas, The Birds, Barrington Stage Co.

Outstanding Choreography:

Jeffrey Page, Company, Barrington Stage Co.

Freddy Ramirez, Mamma Mia!, Capitol Repertory

Sebastiani Romagnolo, Hello, Dolly!, Mac-Haydn

Shea Sullivan, Ragtime, Barrington Stage Co.

Outstanding New Play or Musical:

Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan, Chester Theatre

I and You, Lauren Gunderson, Chester Theatre

A Legendary Romance, Timothy Prager/Geoff Morrow, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Where Storms Are Born, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Best Production of a Musical:

Company, Barrington Stage Co.

Hello, Dolly!, Mac=Haydn Theatre

A Legendary Romance, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Sweeney Todd, Mac-Haydn Theatre

Best Production of a Play:

The Birds, Conor McPherson, Barrington Stage Co.

Children of a Lesser God, Mark Medoff, Berkshire Theatre Group

The Clean House, Sarah Ruhl, Williamstown Theatre Festival

Lost Lake, David Auburn, Berkshire Theatre Group

Larry Murray AWARD

Barrington Stage Co, JuliAnne Boyd

Berkshire Theatre Group, Kate Maguire

Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield

WAM Theatre, Kristen van Ginhoven

