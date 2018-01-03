BWW Morning Brief January 3rd, 2018: SPONGEBOB Cast Performs on Good Morning America, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - January 02, 2018

Walt Disney Studios has shared a new image from the highly anticipated movie MARY POPPINS RETURNS, featuring stars Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jack). Check them out below. (more...)

2) 2018 Dates Shared for 20-City HAMILTON National Tour

by BWW News Desk - January 02, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to share the locations of the national tour of Hamilton for 2018. The tour kicks off in San Diego on January 6th, and will perform in 20 cities around the country including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, London, Houston, Salt Lake City and many more.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Performs Live on GMA

by BWW News Desk - January 02, 2018

The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway performed 'Bikini Bottom Day' live on ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA this morning. Check out the appearance below!. (more...)

4) Hugh Jackman-Led THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Breaks Box Office Record

by BWW News Desk - January 02, 2018

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, a musical biopic of PT Barnum starring Hugh Jackman, has set a new box office record.. (more...)

5) PBS Now Streaming BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY ft. Annaleigh Ashford, Aaron Tveit & More

by BWW News Desk - January 02, 2018

In case you missed PBS's LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER - BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY on New Year's Eve, you can now stream the entire broadcast here! In the show, stars from Broadway, including Annaleigh Ashford, Chris Jackson and Aaron Tveit joined the Philharmonic in tribute to the legendary composer.. (more...)

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

What we're geeking out over: bare is coming to the big screen! The movie is being made by Tony nominated producers Hillary Butorac Weaver and Janet Billig Rich, with Tony nominated director Kristin Hanggi at the helm. Hanggi was the original director of the musical and adapted the screenplay for the film.

What we're listening to: Petula Clark and Michael Ball sing SUNSET BOULEVARD, in a recording released by BBC Radio 4. The production was first broadcast in 1994, and will be available online this month.

Social Butterfly: The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS share a short video on Twitter of the cast following their performance on Good Morning America yesterday.

That's a wrap! We had a blast on @GMA! ???? pic.twitter.com/MGz2gjjwrw - SpongeBob Broadway (@SpongeBobBway) January 2, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Justin Paul, who turns 33 today!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Justin Paul is half of the music-and-lyrics duo Pasek and Paul, who most famously wrote the music and lyrics for Dear Evan Hansen. Other stage credits include Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach, and A Christmas Story. Their music was featured in the film La La Land, the song "City of Stars" winning both a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2017. Most recently their music can be heard in A Christmas Story Live! and the new film The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman.

