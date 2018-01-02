2018 Dates Shared for 20-City HAMILTON National Tour

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to share the locations of the national tour of Hamilton for 2018. The tour kicks off in San Diego on January 6th, and will perform in 20 cities around the country including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, London, Houston, Salt Lake City and many more.

As BWW reported last month, HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller announced the cast of the show's second national tour. This new company continues the remarkable run of Hamilton productions that have rolled out since the musical first opened on Broadway in 2015. A Chicago company opened in September 2016; the first national tour began performances in San Francisco on March 10, 2017; and the West End engagement began December 6, 2017 at London's Victoria Palace Theatre.

The 2018 tour dates are as follows:



San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Centre -- Jan. 6 - Jan. 28



Tempe, AZ @ Gammage Auditorium -- Jan. 30 - Feb. 25



Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre -- Feb. 6 - March 18



Denver, CO @ Buell Theatre -- Feb. 27 - April 1



Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium -- March 20 - Apr. 8



St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre -- Apr. 3 - Apr. 22



Salt Lake City, UT @ The Eccles -- Apr. 11 - May 6



Houston, TX @ The Hobby Center -- Apr. 24 - May 20



Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts - May 8 - May 27



Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre -- May 22 - June 10



Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center -- May 29 - June 2



Washington, DC @ The Kennedy Center -- June 12 - Sept. 16



Des Moines, Iowa @ Des Moines Performing Arts Center -- June 27 - July 15



Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House -- Sept. 18 - No. 18



Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater -- Oct. 10- Nov. 4



Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will lead the second national tour of Hamilton as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively. Mr. Morales, currently performing in the Chicago company of Hamilton, has previously performed in the national tours of If/Then, Bombay Dreams, and as Usnavi in In The Heights. Direct from the Broadway company of Hamilton, Mr. Walker made his Broadway debut in Motown the Musical. He also appeared off Broadway in Peter and the Starcatcher and on television in "Law & Order SVU."



Other principal roles in Hamilton will be played by Ta'Rea Campbell as Angelica Schuyler; Marcus Choi as George Washington; Elijah Malcomb as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler; Shoba Narayan as Eliza Hamilton; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Danielle Sostre as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Jon Patrick Walker as King George.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.



HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

