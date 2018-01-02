BWW Interview: Jeremy Shamos Shines Bright in METEOR SHOWER

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

There's something reassuring about the character Norm, played by Jeremy Shamos, in Meteor Shower.

He's a solid, normal guy who's been married to Corky (Amy Schumer) for 19 years. A dutiful husband, he indulges in Corky's 1990s psychobabble. Affirmations. I hear you's, I feel what you're saying, make-up smooches. Norm is Corky's reassuring equalizer-partner.

Norm also happens to be a little repressed, as is Corky. But their well-tailored life is challenged when a couple comes to visit. Gerald (Keegan-Michael Key) and Laura (Laura Benanti) have come over to watch the late summer Meteor Shower from the backyard of their hosts' Ojai, Calif., home. The stars align for major comedic antics and special effects. Lots of physical contortions.

Shamos stepped into the role after Alan Tudyk left the show, and his portrayal of a normal spouse is spot on. "I had just done a lot of workshops with Jerry"-the director Jerry Zaks- "and he reached out to me." Zaks didn't know that Shamos had done readings in the past with Steve Martin, who wrote Meteor Shower. It was a fit.

"It's been an exciting time, and rehearsal was great because we all got on the page so quickly. I never felt like I was left behind," said Shamos.

"I think that everybody in the show, including Steve and Jerry, are natural comedians. It's hard to imagine having more fun with this group. And it's infectious," Shamos added. "The audience is enjoying it as much as we are."

METEOR SHOWER marries astronomical phenomena with the consciousness of the couples, who undergo, uh, seriously funny changes. The audience has been vocally supportive, some applauding at every sight gag and comic banter.

Norm is devoted to Corky, who proves to be very agile with her toes and a stalk of celery. It's a visual. "Norm really loves his wife and wants to do the right thing all the time. But in his effort to be normal he loses his edge. He gets it back. Overall, he's a good guy," said Shamos.

"There's always an element of people trying to solve problems with cookie cutter solutions. The self-help takes away from people the ability to be present with each other. See what's going on.

"There's always a temptation to try and solve problems with methods," Shamos said.

The New York native was raised in Denver, where he was drawn to performing at a young age. "Denver was a great place to grow up," he said. "My family goes back once a year for skiing. But I've lived here all my adult life."

Shamos is known for being a go-to ensemble actor and he won Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel award nominations for CLYBOURNE PARK. He's also appeared in NOISES OFF, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, ELLING and RECKLESS among other Broadway and Off Broadway plays. He's had recurring roles in television's Nurse Jackie and Better Call Saul and was in the recent movie The Big Sick.

Shamos is having a blast with fellow cast mates. "It's fun to push each other, to push that limit a little on stage. This is such a physical show, but I made it through NOISES OFF, which had a longer run," - (METEOR SHOWER closes on January 21st)- "and was more physical so this is a walk in the park," Shamos said.

"We've been in sync since the beginning. We all come from different parts of comedy but we have the same comedy bones. It's an easy group to be with," he said. As for ad-libs? "Sometimes people try something and it sails and something drops, but the play is so funny by itself."

The plot thickens as some scenes are played over and over again and the visiting couple plot to destroy Corky and Norm's steady marriage. "I think everybody has a good sense of when to hold and let something build or keep going," Shamos said. "There's a fine balance of who's in control on stage and who's leading who.

"With a good stage comedy, obviously, the cast is in charge, and we have a sense of when to cut off laughs when needed. We're 100 percent with the audience. It's a dance you're doing," he said.

"Doing the show, you get such immediate feedback and it feels great to spread joy. You know that you're doing it while you're doing it," he said with a laugh.

As for the future of Corky and Norm after all mysteries are resolved? "I think the marriage is going to last. They already had a good foundation, and this experience has made it even stronger," Shamos said.

"It's a good show to see for pure silliness at this time," Shamos said. "It's good for the soul."

METEOR SHOWER is playing at the Booth Theatre, 222 West 45th Street. Scenic design is by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Natasha Katz and sound by Fitz Patton.

