Hugh Jackman-Led THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Breaks Box Office Record

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, a musical biopic of PT Barnum starring Hugh Jackman, has set a new box office record according to Forbes. The film took in over $15 million in its second Friday to Sunday weekend, representing a 73% jump over its opening weekend earnings of $8.8. The increase marks a new box office record "hold" for a movie playing in over 3,000 theaters.

In addition, the numbers mark the best weekend hold ever for a movie on more than 2,000 screens where the opening weekend wasn't one or two days, for example, when Christmas falls on a Saturday or Sunday. The musical, featuring music by DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, has the sixth-biggest second-weekend jump for a film that had a full Friday to Sunday weekend. The site predicts that GREATEST SHOWMAN will earn another $20 million for the upcoming weekend, culminating in a 13-day total of $54 million. As of today, the film has taken in $83 million worldwide.

Read the article in full here.

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson. The film hit theaters on December 20th!





