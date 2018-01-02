AUDIO: Listen to Petula Clark and Michael Ball Sing SUNSET BOULEVARD

BBC Radio 4 Shared an audio recording of Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD starring Michael Ball and Petula Clark. First broadcast in 1994, the production is available this month online.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

The full cast includes Michael Bauer as Max Von Mayerling, Emma Williams as Betty Schaefer, Michael Xavier as Artie Green, Ian Burford as Cecil B De Mille, Melanie Marshall as Lisa, Sophia Thierens as Katharine, Theresa Kartell as Mary, Amanda Minihan as Joanna, Rohan Tickell as Sheldrake, Mark McKerracher as Myron, Matt Dempsey as John, Colin Zammit as Morino, Rebecca Louis as Harlem Girl, Poppy Tierney as Harlem Girl, Lee Ormsby as Finance Man, Roy Litvin as Finance Man and Graham Howes as Jonesy.

