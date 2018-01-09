BWW Morning Brief January 09th, 2018: CARDINAL Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2018

2) Beat the Drum! Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel & More Will Reunite for THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Benefit Concert

by Julie Musbach - January 08, 2018

3) VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Says 'Time's Up' for Next Female Best Director Winner at GOLDEN GLOBES

by BWW News Desk - January 08, 2018

4) 2017 BWW Cabaret Awards: Carole J. Bufford Wins Best Show; Betty Buckley and Charles Busch Take Top Celeb Honors

by Ashley Steves - January 08, 2018

5) Broadway/San Diego Severs Ties With Ben Vereen Following Sexual Assault Allegations

by Stephanie Wild - January 08, 2018

Today's Call Sheet:

-Second Stage's CARDINAL, starring Anna Chlumsky, Becky Ann Baker, Adam Pally and more, begins previews tonight!

-ELECTRIC LUCIFER, based on Bruce Haack's 1970s concept albums, begins performances tonight at The Kitchen!

-Enda Walsh's BALLYTURK begins performances at St. Ann's Warehouse tonight!

-UG! COMEDY SHOW!! presents its January 9th edition at The Soho Playhouse!

BWW Exclusive: BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip of Tony winner Renee Elise Goldsberry's guest appearance on Disney's THE LION GUARD.

Set Your DVR... Broadway alum Corbin Bleu guest stars on tonight's THE MIDDLE on ABC!

What we're geeking out over: Take a peek inside the world of Broadway PR with our exclusive interview with Matt Polk!

What we're listening to: Jim Dale narrates a new Rumpelstiltskin audiobook musical called SPIN. The musical is released today on HarperAudio.

Social Butterfly: The Golden Globes posted Oprah's full inspirational and empowering speech from her acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year's ceremony.

"I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon." @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm - Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

