BWW Exclusive: Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry Guests on Disney's THE LION GUARD

Jan. 8, 2018  

Below, BWW shares an exclusive clip of Renee Elise Goldsberry's guest voice appearance on Disney Junior's THE LION GUARD. In the episode titled "The Golden Zebra," the Tony Award winner guest stars as zebra leader 'Dhahabu. Facing a water shortage in the Pride Lands, THE LION GUARD must win over Dhahabu to gain access to a new watering hole. Rico Rodriguez (ABC's "Modern Family") and Raini Rodriguez (Disney Channel's "Austin & Ally") also guest star as zebra siblings Raha and Starahe, respectively. This episode of Disney Junior's THE LION GUARD premieres TUESDAY, JANUARY 9 at 9:00 a.m., ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Renee Elise Goldsberry made her Broadway debut in RENT. Her other Broadway credits include THE LION KING, THE COLOR PURPLE, and GOOD PEOPLE. In 2015 she starred as Angelica Schuyer in HAMILTON, for which she won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Goldsberry's TV credits include THE GET DOWN, THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS and THE GOOD WIFE. She will soon be seen on the big screen in THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS, opposite Cate Blanchett.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


