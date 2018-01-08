Beat the Drum! Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel & More Will Reunite for THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Benefit Concert

The Actors Fund announced today a 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert benefit celebration of the 2002 Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie. The concert will star two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award® winner Harriet Harris and other original cast members for a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the human services organization that helps everyone in entertainment and performing arts. The event will take place on Monday, February 12 at 7:30 pm at The Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th Street.)

Joining Foster, Creel and Harris, the benefit concert will co-star many original cast members including Marc Kudisch, Francis Jue, Megan McGinnis, Anne Nathan, Sheryl Lee Ralph. Original award-winning creative team members Michael Mayer (director), Rob Ashford (choreographer) and Michael Rafter (musical director) will helm the evening.

Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, Thoroughly Modern Millie introduced the world to two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster (Younger), who will recreate her Tony-winning breakout performance for this special benefit concert reunion.

With a book by Richard Morris and Dick Scanlan, music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by Dick Scanlan, Thoroughly Modern Millie was the 2002-2003 season's most celebrated show, nominated for 12 Tony Awards® and winning six, including Best Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Foster), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Harriet Harris), Best Costume Design (Martin Pakledinaz), Best Choreography (Rob Ashford) and Best Orchestrations (Doug Besterman and Ralph Burns).

"This will be a legendary night of world-class talent," said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "I'm both honored and humbled that the producers, creative team and original cast are coming together to help those in need in our community."

Original Broadway producers Hal Luftig, Kristen Caskey, and Mike Isaacson said: "To be able to revisit this show and bring many member of the original cast and creative team back together is a dream come true. And to be able to do this as a benefit for The Actors Fund, such an integral part of our theatrical community, is just icing on the cake."

Thoroughly Modern Millie was originally produced on Broadway by Michael Leavitt, Fox Theatricals, Hal Luftig, Stewart F. Lane, James L. Nederlander, Independent Presenters Network, Libby Adler Mages, Mari Glick, Dori Berinstein, Jennifer Manocherian, Dramatic Forces (Dori Berinstein, Jennifer Manocherian, Peg McFeely Golden, Douglas Teitelbaum), John York Noble and Whoopi Goldberg.

For tickets ($100, $250, $500, $1,000 and $1,500) visit www.actorsfund.org/Millie or call 212.221.7300 ext. 133. For Sponsorship opportunities, contact Douglas Ramirez at 917.281.5921or dramirez@actorsfund.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

