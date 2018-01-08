VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Says 'Time's Up' for Next Female Best Director Winner at GOLDEN GLOBES

Legendary singer, actress and director Barbara Streisand presented the final award for Best Motion Picture at last night's 75th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, and took the opportunity to call out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its lack of support for female filmmakers.

Streisand was introduced as the only woman to have won a Golden Globe trophy for best director, taking home the prize in 1984 for YENTL. "Backstage I heard they said I was the only woman to get the best director award, and you know, that was 1984," began the talented star. "That was 34 years ago. Folks, time's up! We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director. There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women."

Noting the 'Times Up' theme of the evening, she added, "I'm very proud to stand in a room with people who speak out against gender inequality, sexual harassment, and the pettiness that has poisoned our politics. I'm proud that our industry, faced with uncomfortable truths, has vowed to change the way we do business." Watch the speech below!

Here to present our final award of the night is someone who needs no introduction... @BarbraStreisand! She introduces the nominees for Best Motion Picture - Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Q946KYUjvH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018





