VIDEO: Watch Oprah Winfrey's Full Empowering Speech From the Golden Globes

Oprah Winfrey accepted the 2018 Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award at the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS tonight, January 7, 2018. This is an honorary award bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Oprah gave an empowering speech, telling women that the time to make a change is now.

"I want all the girls watching to know a NEW DAY is on the horizon," Oprah said. "And when that NEW DAY finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say 'me too' again."

Watch the full speech below!





