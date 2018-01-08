Broadway/San Diego Severs Ties With Ben Vereen Following Sexual Assault Allegations

According to the San Diego Tribune, touring presenter Broadway/San Diego has announced that it will be severing ties with actor Ben Vereen, following allegations of sexual assault. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Vereen was accused of sexual assault by multiple women during a production of Hair he directed in Florida in 2015.

Vereen was the namesake for a theater awards program that the company oversees since 2014. The awards honor top high school theatre artists from the San Diego and Phoenix/Tucson areas.

Broadway San Diego released a statement that the awards will continue, but they will no longer carry Vereen's name.

"Broadway San Diego will continue its support of excellence in high school musical theater at the fifth annual Broadway San Diego High School Musical Theatre Awards on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at the Balboa Theatre," the statement read.

Read more here.

Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Ben Vereen is known for his renowned performance in Bob Fosse's PIPPIN. Mr. Vereen's Broadway credits include Wicked, I'm Not Rappaport, Chicago, Hair, Fosse, Jelly's Last Jam, Jesus Christ Superstar, and A Christmas Carol. In 2010, Vereen completed a successful run in the world premiere of Fetch Clay, Make Man, directed by Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys) at theMcCarter Theatre. Film: Idlewild, All That Jazz, Sweet Charity, Funny Lady (Golden Globe nomination), Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Once Upon a Forest. Television credits include the legendary television miniseries Roots, HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (recurring), Grey's Anatomy (Prism Award), Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Hallmark's An Accidental Friendship (NAACP nomination), Tenspeed and Brown Shoe, Louis Armstrong - Chicago Style, Ellis Island (Golden Globe Nomination), Anne Rice's Feast of All Saints, Zoobilee Zoo, and Star Trek: The Next Generation. He recently co-starred in Paramount Studios' Top Five with Chris Rock.





