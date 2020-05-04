BWW Interview: Jason Gotay & Michael Hartung Talk Bandits on the Run's LOVE IN THE UNDERGROUND Film

Recently, Bandits on the Run released a short film to accompany their song, "Love in the Underground." The vivacious tune describes the moment when two out of the three bandits met and fell in love. For the film, which the band calls their "love letter to New York City," the charmingly romantic plot is beautifully danced by Broadway veterans Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung, with the choreography set by Lane Halperin. To get the inside scoop on the film, we sat down with Gotay and Hartung for a brief chat.

What inspired you to be part of this project?

Jason Gotay: Bandits on the Run are the ultimate inspiration. It was their energy, vision, and unique personalities that drew us to this project. As soon as we met them, we knew that we wanted to be a part of their world. They make magic!

Michael Hartung: The Bandits played an apartment concert this New Year's that Jason and I were at. It was absolute magic. Adrian asked us about being in the music video the next morning in THE KITCHEN while he was making pancakes. I didn't hesitate to say yes... to the video AND the pancakes.

Behind the scenes of "Love in the Underground."

Image courtesy of Bandits on the Run.

What are the key differences between performing on stage and in a music video?

Jason Gotay: One of the main differences I discovered on set was the addition of the camera as a third dance partner. We had to constantly stay aware of what the camera was doing and where it was in relation to the choreography. Luckily, our choreographer and camera crew seamlessly integrated the movement and camera work to make sure that the narrative was clear and cohesive from start to finish.

Michael Hartung: On stage, you rehearse everything over and over again so it can live and breathe from night to night. We rehearsed for this video just enough to know the movement. Then we had one day to play, experiment, and go with the flow as we filmed each shot.

Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung dance on a

subway platform for "Love in the Underground."

Image courtesy of Bandits on the Run.

What was your favorite moment in or part of recording the short film?

Jason Gotay: I love the first bit of choreography Michael and I perform on the subway platform when we first see each other. It's organic, it's story-driven, and it's downright romantic! I love this man, and I loved getting to dance with him. He amazes me.

Michael Hartung: There were a couple moments where people on the subway were really excited to see us dancing and filming. One of the conductors scared the living daylights out of me when she shouted encouragement at us as we were dancing on the platform.

Behind the scenes of "Love in the Underground."

Image courtesy of Bandits on the Run.

What is your favorite moment in the film and why?

Jason Gotay: We love the moment on the subway when we come into the light and meet face to face for the first time. It is a gorgeous - and very thoughtful - amalgamation of the music, cinematography, choreography, and story-telling.

What do you hope people take away from the final film?

Michael Hartung: In this crazy time, we just hope it makes people smile and transports them to a happier place, even just for nine minutes.

Watch the video below:

For more information about Bandits on the Run please click here.





