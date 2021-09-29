BREAKING: Courtney Reed & Conor Ryan To Star as Satine & Christian in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL North American Tour

Producers Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke have announced that Broadway veterans Courtney Reed and Conor Ryan will play the roles of Satine and Christian in the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical when the show premieres February 26th in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at BroadwayInChicago.com.

Courtney Reed is best known for originating the role of "Princess Jasmine" in Disney's Aladdin, for which she received a Grammy Nomination. She was last seen in Lauren Yee's award-winning play Cambodian Rock Band at The Signature Theatre. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing company of the Tony Award-Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played "Carla." She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! Courtney's television credits include "Liza on Demand," "Search Party," "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "White Collar," "NYC 22," and "CSI: NY."

Conor Ryan appeared on Broadway in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. He played opposite Kate Baldwin in the off-Broadway revival of John & Jen (Keen Company) and was seen in Desperate Measures at the York Theatre/New World Stages, receiving an Outer Critics Circle nomination. Conor has developed and originated roles in Bliss (5th Avenue), My Very Own British Invasion, Benny & Joon (Paper Mill), Into the Wild (Encore), and The Fortress of Solitude (The Public). He has appeared on Television in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." Conor trained at the University of Michigan and Walnut Hill School for the Arts.

Carmen Pavlovic and Bill Damaschke said, "We're thrilled to welcome Courtney and Conor to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. They are both extraordinary artists and we all are so excited the national tour will finally debut to audiences across North America starting early next year."

Following the multi-week engagement in Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis (May 18 - June 5, 2022), the Buell Theatre in Denver (June 9 - 26, 2022), the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles (June 30 - September 4, 2022) and the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco (September 7 - November 6, 2022). Additional tour stops, public on-sale dates and additional casting will be announced soon. For more information, please visit: MoulinRougeMusical.com.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical and it received ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations, including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and recently re-opened following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Erica Lynn Schwartz/Matt Picheny/Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions/Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, CJ ENM, Sophie Qi/Harmonia Holdings, AF Creative Media/International Theatre Fund, Baz & Co./Len Blavatnik, Endeavor Content, Tom & Pam Faludy, Gilad-Rogowsky/InStone Productions, John Gore Organization, Mehr-BB Entertainment GmbH, Spencer Ross, Nederlander Presentations/IPN, Eric Falkenstein/Suzanne Grant, Jennifer Fischer, Peter May/Sandy Robertson, Triptyk Studios, Carl Daikeler/Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theatre Company/42ND.CLUB, Candy Spelling/Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman and Jujamcyn Theatres.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and international artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the Féerie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse - without forgetting the Moulin Rouge's most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza. http://www.moulinrouge.fr/

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.

MAC is the Official Makeup Partner and Preciosa is the Official Crystal Partner of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.