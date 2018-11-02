BE MORE CHILL, ALADDIN, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's November Stage-to-Screen Report

Click Here for More Articles on Stage to Screen

There have been many announcements in the last few weeks about upcoming stage to screen adaptations. The first official teaser for ALADDIN was released, a BE MORE CHILL movie was announced, and more casting for the upcoming CATS film was announced, including Dame Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy and Idris Elba as Macavity.

From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.

BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.

ALADDIN

Release: 5/24/2019

THE LION KING

Release: 7/19/2019

CATS

Release: 12/20/2019

WICKED

Release: 12/20/2019

IN THE HEIGHTS

Release: 6/26/2020

BE MORE CHILL

Release: TBA

BARE: A POP OPERA

Release: TBA

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

Release: TBA

COME FROM AWAY

Release: TBA

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Release: TBA

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Release: TBA

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Release: TBA

OLIVER

Release: TBA

SPAMALOT

Release: TBA

TICK, TICK... BOOM!

Release: TBA

THE SHAGGS

Release: TBA

WEST SIDE STORY

Release: TBA

SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Theatrical adaptations coming to television.

RENT Live! | FOX

Premiere: 01/27/2019

HAIR Live! | NBC

Premiere: 05/19/2019

AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO

Premiere: TBA

A Few Good MEN Live! | NBC

Premiere: TBA

STAGE TO SCREEN

Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.

GREAT PERFORMANCES:

GREAT PERFORMANCES: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS THE MUSICAL

Screening Dates: 11/02/2018

GREAT PERFORMANCES: THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Screening Dates: 11/09/2018

GREAT PERFORMANCES: JOHN LEGUIZAMO'S ROAD TO BROADWAY

Screening Dates: 11/16/2018

GREAT PERFORMANCES - HAROLD PRINCE: THE DIRECTOR'S LIFE

Screening Dates: 11/23/2018

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR | Trafalgar and Royal Shakespeare Company

Screening Dates: 10/26/2018, 11/11/2018

ALLELUJAH! | NT Live

Screening Dates: 11/01/2018, Additional Encores

RED | Trafalgar

Screening Dates: 11/07/2018

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE | Screenvision Media

Screening Dates: 11/07/2018, 11/11/2018, and 11/14/2018

BANDSTAND

Screening Dates: 11/15/2018, 11/19/2018

THE KING AND I | Trafalgar

Screening Dates: 11/29/2018, 12/4/2018, Additional Encores

ALLEGIANCE TO BROADWAY

Screening Dates: 12/07/2018 , 12/11/2018

ANTONY & CLEOPATRA | NT Live

Screening Dates: 12/06/2018 , Additional Encores

THE MADNESS OF KING GEORGE III | NT Live

Screening Dates: 12/07/218. 12/11/2018. 12/19/2018, Additional Encores

I'M NOT RUNNING | NT Live

Screening Dates: 01/31/2019, Additional Encores

STREAMING

The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.

BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS | BroadwayHD

Available: Available Now

JERRY SPRING: THE OPERA | BroadwayHD

Available: Available Now

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY | Netflix

Available: 12/15/2018

