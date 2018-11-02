BE MORE CHILL, ALADDIN, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's November Stage-to-Screen Report
There have been many announcements in the last few weeks about upcoming stage to screen adaptations. The first official teaser for ALADDIN was released, a BE MORE CHILL movie was announced, and more casting for the upcoming CATS film was announced, including Dame Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy and Idris Elba as Macavity.
From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.
BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.
ALADDIN
Release: 5/24/2019
THE LION KING
Release: 7/19/2019
CATS
Release: 12/20/2019
WICKED
Release: 12/20/2019
IN THE HEIGHTS
Release: 6/26/2020
BE MORE CHILL
Release: TBA
BARE: A POP OPERA
Release: TBA
BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL
Release: TBA
COME FROM AWAY
Release: TBA
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Release: TBA
THE LITTLE MERMAID
Release: TBA
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Release: TBA
OLIVER
Release: TBA
SPAMALOT
Release: TBA
TICK, TICK... BOOM!
Release: TBA
THE SHAGGS
Release: TBA
WEST SIDE STORY
Release: TBA
SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Theatrical adaptations coming to television.
RENT Live! | FOX
Premiere: 01/27/2019
HAIR Live! | NBC
Premiere: 05/19/2019
AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO
Premiere: TBA
A Few Good MEN Live! | NBC
Premiere: TBA
STAGE TO SCREEN
Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.
GREAT PERFORMANCES:
GREAT PERFORMANCES: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS THE MUSICAL
Screening Dates: 11/02/2018
GREAT PERFORMANCES: THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Screening Dates: 11/09/2018
GREAT PERFORMANCES: JOHN LEGUIZAMO'S ROAD TO BROADWAY
Screening Dates: 11/16/2018
GREAT PERFORMANCES - HAROLD PRINCE: THE DIRECTOR'S LIFE
Screening Dates: 11/23/2018
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR | Trafalgar and Royal Shakespeare Company
Screening Dates: 10/26/2018, 11/11/2018
ALLELUJAH! | NT Live
Screening Dates: 11/01/2018, Additional Encores
RED | Trafalgar
Screening Dates: 11/07/2018
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE | Screenvision Media
Screening Dates: 11/07/2018, 11/11/2018, and 11/14/2018
BANDSTAND
Screening Dates: 11/15/2018, 11/19/2018
THE KING AND I | Trafalgar
Screening Dates: 11/29/2018, 12/4/2018, Additional Encores
ALLEGIANCE TO BROADWAY
Screening Dates: 12/07/2018 , 12/11/2018
ANTONY & CLEOPATRA | NT Live
Screening Dates: 12/06/2018 , Additional Encores
THE MADNESS OF KING GEORGE III | NT Live
Screening Dates: 12/07/218. 12/11/2018. 12/19/2018, Additional Encores
I'M NOT RUNNING | NT Live
Screening Dates: 01/31/2019, Additional Encores
STREAMING
The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.
BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS | BroadwayHD
Available: Available Now
JERRY SPRING: THE OPERA | BroadwayHD
Available: Available Now
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY | Netflix
Available: 12/15/2018
