Bruce Springsteen's Historic One Man Show, SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Will Debut On Netflix Later this Year

"Springsteen on Broadway" will launch globally on Netflix on December 15, 2018, which is also the final night of Springsteen's completely sold out 236-show run at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway. "Springsteen on Broadway" is a solo acoustic performance written and performed by Tony Award, Academy Award, and 20-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Springsteen. Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography 'Born to Run,' "Springsteen on Broadway" is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories. In addition, it features a special appearance by Patti Scialfa. The evening has received rave reviews in top media here and abroad.



"Springsteen on Broadway" is written by Bruce Springsteen, and directed and produced by Emmy Award-winner Thom Zimny ("Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City (2001)"). In addition to Zimny, the film is being produced by the same team that produced "Springsteen on Broadway," including Springsteen manager Jon Landau, Springsteen tour director George Travis, and Landau Management partner Barbara Carr.



Said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix: "We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen -- a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman -- to Netflix in this historic one man show. This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time."



Said Springsteen manager, Jon Landau: "The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce's entire audience intact and complete. In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company's support has been a perfect match for Bruce's personal commitment to the filmed version of 'Springsteen on Broadway.'"



Bruce Springsteen's historic sold-out series of performances of his one man show "Springsteen On Broadway" began previews on October 3, 2017 and officially opened October 12. The show was extended three times after its initial eight-week run, and will close on Broadway on December 15, 2018, bringing the total number of performances to 236.



Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar and a Tony, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a KENNEDY Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2016. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5, 2017.

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin

Related Articles