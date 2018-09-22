Zendaya On Playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid: 'Why Wouldn't I?'

As previously reported, Zendaya is in talks to portray Ariel in the upcoming live action remake film of The Little Mermaid.

For the first time, the actress and singer is speaking up about the rumors, and confirms that she would be interested if asked.

"I mean, yeah, why wouldn't I?" she told Variety.

Zendaya also confirmed that her involvement is just a rumor.

Read more on Variety.

Zendaya recently appeared in the hit film The Greatest Showman.

She began her career appearing as a child model and backup dancer, before gaining prominence for her role as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom SHAKE IT UP (2010-2013). In 2013, Zendaya was a contestant on the sixteenth season of the competition series Dancing with the Stars. From 2015 to 2018, she produced and starred as K.C. Cooper on the Disney Channel sitcom K.C. Undercover. She made her film breakthrough in 2017, starring as Michelle "MJ" Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Zendaya began her career in music by recording songs independently and releasing the singles "Swag It Out" and "Watch Me" in 2011, the latter a collaboration with Bella Thorne. She signed with Hollywood Records in 2012 and later released her debut single, "Replay", which reached number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States. Zendaya's self-titled debut studio album (2013) debuted at number 51 on the Billboard 200 chart.

