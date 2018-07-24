RED, Starring Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch, Will Be Screened In Cinemas This Fall

It was announced today that the critically acclaimed production of John Logan's Red with Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch will be screened in selected cinemas across the UK and North America on November 7 2018. Tickets will go on sale from August 15.

Filmed at the Wyndham's Theatre, where it completes its run on July 28, the production is based on Grandage's original 2009 Donmar Warehouse production, that went on to win six Tony Awards including for Best Play and Best Direction of a Play.

"I am delighted that the original production of Red will be screened worldwide for all to see as part of MGC's commitment to reach as wide an audience as possible. It has enjoyed a long life that has included the Donmar, Broadway, LA and finally the West End, so it is particularly wonderful that it will be broadcast in cinemas later this year with Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch on stage at the Wyndham's Theatre." Michael Grandage

"To me the release of the original production of Red in cinemas feels like a natural conclusion to a run that began a decade ago in London. I'm thrilled that a wider audience will get to share in the work of these two extraordinary actors - especially the towering presence of Alfred Molina, who began this journey with Michael Grandage and me so long ago. Working on Red has always been a joy and privilege, and I'm thrilled to have this consummate production of my play preserved on film." John Logan

"The richness of Red is illustrated by the fantastic acclaim from press and audiences alike and we cannot wait to bring this outstanding production starring Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch to cinemas across the UK and USA. We are excited to collaborate with Michael Grandage and the team at MGC for the release of one of the most important theatre events of the decade." Alice De Rosa, Director of Distribution, Trafalgar Releasing

Under the watchful gaze of his young assistant, and the threatening presence of a new generation of artists, Mark Rothko takes on his greatest challenge yet: to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.

Red reunites John Logan and Michael Grandage following Peter and Alice with Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw which formed part of MGC's inaugural season in the West End in 2013, and their feature film Genius.

John Logan is a playwright and screenwriter. His numerous plays include Peter and Alice, Never the Sinner, Hauptmann, Speaking in Tongues, Scorched Earth and Riverview. His adaptation of The Master Builder was in the West End in 2003. He has written the book for the stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge! which is currently running at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. For television, his work includes Penny Dreadful. As a three-time Academy Award nominated screenwriter, his work

includes Alien Covenant, Spectre, Genius, Noah, Lincoln, Skyfall, Hugo, Rango, Coriolanus, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Golden Globe Award), The Aviator, Gladiator, The Last Samurai, Any Given Sunday and RKO 281 (WGA Award).

Alfred Enoch plays Ken. For theatre his work includes King Lear (Royal Exchange Manchester), Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse), Timon of Athens, Antigone (National Theatre). For television, his credits include Troy, How To Get Away with Murder, Sherlock and Broadchurch; and for film, Enoch played Dean Thomas across seven of the eight Harry Potter films.

Alfred Molina plays Mark Rothko. His most recent theatre work includes A Long Day's Journey into Night (Geffen Playhouse) and No More Shall We Part (Williamstown Theatre Festival). He first starred in Red at The Donmar Warehouse in 2009, which later transferred to Broadway and for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Play. His other theatre work includes Fiddler on The Roof (Minskoff Theatre - Tony Award nomination), Art (Royale Theatre - Tony Award nomination), Molly Sweeney (Roundabout Theater - Outer Circle Critics' Award for Most Outstanding Debut Performance), The Cherry Orchard (Mark Taper Forum), The Night of Iguana, Speed the Plow (National Theatre), Serious Money (Royal Court Theatre), Can't Pay? Won't Pay! (Criterion Theatre), Oklahoma! (Palace Theatre) and The Taming of the Shrew (RSC). For television, his work includes I'm Dying Up Here, Angie Tribeca, Bette and Joan (Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor), Close to the Enemy, Sister Cities, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, The Normal Heart (Emmy nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor), Show Me a Hero, Monday Mornings, Roger and Val Have Just Got In, Law and Order: LA and The Life and Times of Tim; and for film, Love is Strange, The Pink Panther 2, An Education, The Lodger, Spider-Man 2, The Da Vinci Code, Silk, Frida, Chocolat, Magnolia, As You Like It, The Hoax, Anna Karenina, Boogie Nights, Species, Maverick, The Perez Family, Hideaway and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Michael Grandage is Artistic Director of the Michael Grandage Company in London. For the company he directed Henry V, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Peter and Alice and Privates on Parade, Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes Photograph 51, and the feature film Genius with Colin Firth. He was Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse (2002-2012) and Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres (2000-05). He is the recipient of Tony, Drama Desk, Olivier, Evening Standard, Critics' Circle and South Bank Awards. He has been awarded Honorary Doctorates by the University of London, Sheffield University and Sheffield Hallam University and is President of Central School of Speech and Drama. He was appointed CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2011. His book, A Decade At The Donmar, was published by Constable & Robins in 2012. His work for The Donmar Warehouse includes directing Eddie Redmayne in Richard II, Felicity Jones in Luise Miller, Derek Jacobi in King Lear, Red (also New York, Tony and Drama Desk Awards Best Director), Jude Law in Hamlet (also Elsinore and New York), Ivanov (Evening Standard and Critics Circle Award Best Director), Madame de Sade, Twelfth Night, The Chalk Garden (Evening Standard and Critics Circle Awards Best Director), Don Juan in Soho, Frost/Nixon (also Gielgud, New York, USA tour, Tony Nomination Award for Best Director), Othello (Evening Standard and Critics' Circle Awards for Best Director), The Wild Duck (Critics Circle Award Best Director), Guys and Dolls (Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production), Grand Hotel (Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production and Evening Standard Award Best Director), The Cut, After Miss Julie, Caligula (Olivier Award Best Director), Merrily We Roll Along (Evening Standard Award Best Director), Passion Play (Evening Standard Award and Critics Circle Award for Best Director). For Sheffield Theatres he directed many productions including Don Carlos (Evening Standard Award Best Director). He mostly recently directed Disney's Frozen which opened at the Buell Theatre, Denver, ahead of the current run at St James Theatre on Broadway.

For more information or to find a cinema screening Red please visit: www.redincinemas.com.

