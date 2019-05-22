Ashley Park, Christopher Sieber, and More Announced as Special Guests For BROADWAY BARES: TAKE OFF

A star-studded lineup is set to join the worldly travels of Broadway Bares: Take Off, this year's wanderlust-inducing edition of spectacular striptease. The special evening on Sunday, June 16, 2019, with performances at 9:30 pm and midnight is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Among the Broadway favorites scheduled to perform are Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Tony Award nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom) and Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady).

Additional special guests will be announced closer to the show.

Combining the sexy wink of classic burlesque with today's favorite pop music, Broadway Bares: Take Off will present titillating, travel-inspired striptease at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom. From a risqu red light district to a tantalizing taming of the bull; from a mega-hot Burning Man to a celebratory return to Stonewall, you're invited on a worldwide romp with sexy dancers as your frisky flight crew, tour guides and cultural attach s.

The cast of Broadway Bares: Take Off travelers hail from 37 states and five countries, and includes Ryann Redmond (Olaf in Frozen) and L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa in The Lion King). The more than 150 dancers from across Broadway and beyond set to appear are Marija Abney, Andr s Acosta, Mila Adderley, Shernita Anderson, Fabio Angelo, Dave August, Michael Baerga, Casey Bagnall, Heather Lea Bair, David J. Baldwin, David Ballard, Alexis Beffer, Carleigh Bettiol, Jillian Bird, Cameron Bond, Matthew Borchers, Joanne Borts, Tislarm Bouie, Steve Bratton, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Karen Burthwright, Holly Ann Butler, Henry Byalikov, Claire Camp, Adam Chandler, Adrianne Chu, Savannah Cobb, Melanie Comeau, Chloe Corpuz, Josh Cotham, Jont Culpepper, Lauren Dalal, Sarah Davis, Chloe Davis, Juan De La Torre, Nicolas De La Vega, Willie Dee, Nico DeJesus, Gina DePool, Erica Dorfler, Michelle Dowdy, Nathan Duszny, Lynann Escatel, Daniel Evans, Taurean Everett, Kristin Ewing, Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Carissa Fiorillo, Jennifer Florentino, H ctor Flores Jr., Judah Frank, David Gamboa, Lauren Gemelli, Les Gibbs, John Giesige, Shannon Giles, Mary-Angela Granberry, Steven Trumon Gray, Taylor Green, Yancy Greene, Willow Grey, Matthew Griffin, Jarvis Griggs, Ari Groover, Jorge Guerra, Logan Hart, Afra Hines, Kellie Hoagland, Beau Hutchings, Gabriel Hyman, Sabrina Imamura, Sasha Isaeva, Ryan Jackson, Jaimie Joseph, Emily Katz, Justin Keats, Jelani Kee, Ted Keener, Kimo Kepano, Mya King, Jesse Kramer, Nina Lafarga, John Paul LaPorte, Emily Larger, Colin Lee, Aaron Libby, Jaimie Linn, Glen Llanes, Michael Lubbers, Lipe Lucarelli, Mark Mackillop, Wayne "Juice" Mackins, Jonathan MacMillan, Rebecca Magazine, Nalina Mann, Stanley Martin, Elliott Mattox, Yoaldri Messina, Holly Morris, Jan Erik Navoa, Brayden Newby, Chris Newsome, Mark Osmundsen, Ian Paget, Jeffrey Parizotto, Javi Perez, Adam Perry, Bobby Pestka, Janice Picconi, Michael Pugliese, Steven Rada, Anthony Raimondi, Pedro Rangel, Madeline Reed, Drew Reese, Lanae Rhodes, Joseph Rivera, Katherine Roarty, Tyler Roberts, Annette G. Rodriguez, Paul Romero, Marissa Rosen, Courtney Ross, Constantine Rousouli, Avery Royal, Celia Mei Rubin, Chad Sapp, Courtney Sauls, Stephen Savage, MiMi Scardulla, Richard Schieffer, Bradley Schlagheck, Ray Sheen, Montana Sholars, Nick Silverio, Jaquez Andre Sims, Dillon Spicer, James Monroe tevko, Melissa Strain, Greg Sullivan, Jeff Sykes, Jeremy Thompson, Katie Thrasher, Amanda Ting, Hernando Umana, Morgan Unger, Alec Varcas, Mykel Vaughn, Zurin Villanueva, Cesar Villavicencio, Richard Waits, Robert Walters, Lincoln Ward, Erin Weinberger, Betty Weinberger, Steven Wenslawski, Kyle White, Julius Williams, Lena Wolfe, Jennifer Wolfe, Jody Wood, Darius Wright, Nicholas Yenson and Lauren Zakrin. Performers subject to change.

Joining director Laya Barak in choreographing this year's show are John Alix, Al Blackstone, Olivia Cipolla, Hope Easterbrook, Armando Farfan Jr., Bobby Hedglin-Taylor, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Justin Prescott, Luis Salgado, Michael Lee Scott, Kellen Stancil, Andrew Turteltaub and Sidney Erik Wright.

Tickets for Broadway Bares: Take Off start at $65. VIP tickets include unlimited specialty cocktails and exclusive seating. The fabulous "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show with specialty cocktails, admission to a private cocktail party at Broadway Bares creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell's penthouse apartment and a backstage tour. The Barest Backstage Insider Experience includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight show with specialty cocktails, a pre-show, behind-the-scenes backstage tour and access to the final undressed rehearsal the evening of the show.





