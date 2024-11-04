Ariana Grande Credited with Full Name in WICKED Movie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ariana Grande fans will notice something slightly different when reading the credits for the new Wicked movie. According to multiple reports, the pop superstar opted to be credited using her full legal name "Ariana Grande-Butera" for the two-part film. The decision comes after reconnecting with her previously estranged father Ed Butera. "Grande" comes from her mother, Joan Grande.

The premiere tour for Wicked kicked off this weekend in Sydney, with film stars Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, and Ethan Slater all taking part in the festivities. Other tour locations include New York, London, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Mexico City. The Los Angeles premiere, taking place on November 9th, will be live-streamed and broadcast across E! News and Fandango.

Tickets for Wicked, including some advanced screenings, are now on sale. Find out how you can see the film early with an Amazon Prime membership here. The soundtrack is also available to pre-order here. Watch a preview of several of the musical numbers from the film here.

Joining Erivo and Grande in the film are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!