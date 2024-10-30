How to See WICKED Early with Amazon Prime Membership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Universal Pictures and the Wicked movie are partnering with Amazon to allow Prime members to see the highly anticipated film before its official theatrical release.

Starting October 30 at 9 a.m. EDT, Prime members can purchase advanced screening tickets with Fandango HERE to see Wicked in select theaters across the U.S. on November 18 at 7 p.m. This is four days ahead of the broad theatrical release on November 22.

Additionally, each Wednesday from October 30 to November 27, Amazon will celebrate "Wicked Wednesday", where customers can explore a collection of exclusive content and officially licensed Wicked merchandise. Products include Mattel dolls, LEGO sets, Loungefly backpacks, and dress-up costumes inspired by the movie. Fans can also bring the world of Wicked to their Echo devices, Fire TV, and on Amazon Music. Sign up for notifications HERE.

The Wicked Alexa Themes will bring Wicked characters to weather, timers, alarms, jokes, and more with the prompt ‘Alexa, send me to Oz.’ Customers can choose whether they follow Elphaba (The Wicked Witch of the West), or Glinda (Glinda the Good) through dual-themed experiences—a first for Alexa Themes.

On October 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. PDT, the Seattle Spheres playfield transforms into an immersive experience inspired by the film. The celebration includes themed activities and photo opportunities, a chance to explore an Oz-fiied Understory and browse officially licensed merchandise available for purchase online. Guests will also be able to view art installations by resident local artists and witness the Spheres lighting up in pink and green to pay homage to the film’s iconic lead characters. For those unable to attend in person, Glee stars Amber Riley and Kevin McHale will be on the scene at the Seattle Spheres, broadcasting on Amazon Live to give virtual viewers an inside look at the festivities.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!