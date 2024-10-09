WICKED Movie Soundtrack Available to Pre-Order; Tracklist Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the Wicked movie are now on sale, and pre-orders have opened for the official soundtrack album, which is set for release on November 22. The tracklist for the album has also been revealed.

According to the official listing, the soundtrack will include every song from Act One of the stage, beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity. Rather than also opting to include the underscoring by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, the soundtrack only features the sung numbers. However, it's possible that a deluxe soundtrack could be released sometime down the line.

The announcement, which was first teased yesterday, was made with a short video featuring the green and pink Target exclusive vinyl, which plays a snippet of the opening number. The album will also be available in a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, a Target exclusive CD, and a Barnes & Noble exclusive CD. Take a look at the different options HERE. Also, check out the tracklist and official announcement video!

Tracklist:

1. No One Mourns the Wicked - Ariana Grande ft. Andy Nyman, Courtney Mae-Briggs, Jeff Goldblum, Sharon D. Clarke & Jenna Boyd

2. Dear Old Shiz - Shiz University Choir ft. Ariana Grande

3. The Wizard And I - Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh

4. What Is This Feeling? - Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

5. Something Bad - Peter Dinklage ft. Cynthia Erivo

6. Dancing Through Life - Jonathan Bailey ft. Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode & Cynthia Erivo

7. Popular - Ariana Grande

8. I’m Not That Girl - Cynthia Erivo

9. One Short Day - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

10. A Sentimental Man - Jeff Goldblum

11. Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo ft. Ariana Grande

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!