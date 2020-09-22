An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Airing Tonight!

Check out tonight's all new broadcast!

The Righteous Brothers are coming to BroadwayWorld Events!

Join the Righteous Brothers for an intimate, four-part, pay-per-view series at The Space in Las Vegas! Bill Medley and Bucky Heard will sing some of their greatest hits including "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin,'" "Unchained Melody," and Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme "The Time of My Life," while sharing the stories behind the making of the music. Each week is a one-of-a-kind livestream show featuring different songs, different stories and different special guests. In true Vegas fashion, you never know who will show up at a Righteous Brothers show.

The series launched on September 9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PST, with additional shows September 16, 23 and 30. Performances will also be available on sale on demand for a limited time after each show.

Tonight's episode begins streaming at 9pm ET / 6pm PST.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You