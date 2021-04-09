Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED
Click Here for More Articles on WICKED

Amanda Seyfried Says She Wants to Play Glinda in the WICKED Movie

Seyfried said that she has submitted an official tape of herself singing "Popular" to director Jon M. Chu

Apr. 9, 2021  
Amanda Seyfried Says She Wants to Play Glinda in the WICKED Movie

On this morning's Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Amanda Seyfried expressed her desire to star in the upcoming "Wicked" movie.

Listen to the full podcast episode below.

Seyfried said that she has submitted an official tape of herself singing "Popular" to director Jon M. Chu, who was recently tapped to helm the film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical. Read more about that news here.

Chu is also the director of the film adaptation of "In The Heights," which will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max June 11th.

Seyfried is no stranger to the movie musical. She played Sophie in "Mamma Mia!" and "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," and starred as Cosette in the 2012 film adaptation of "Les Misérables."

In the podcast episode, she also talks about riding around Los Angeles with "Les Misérables" star Samantha Barks, her personal choice for Elphaba, and singing "For Good."


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Eryn LeCroy
Eryn LeCroy
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser

Related Articles
VIDEO: WICKED Returns To Seoul - Watch The Cast In Action! Photo

VIDEO: WICKED Returns To Seoul - Watch The Cast In Action!

IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation Photo

IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation

PHOTOS: Broadway and Lego Fan Makes WICKED Set Out of Legos Photo

PHOTOS: Broadway and Lego Fan Makes WICKED Set Out of Legos

VIDEO: WICKED Casts Reunite For a Musical Dispatch from Oz on Voting! Photo

VIDEO: WICKED Casts Reunite For a Musical Dispatch from Oz on Voting!


From This Author TV News Desk