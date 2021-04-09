Amanda Seyfried Says She Wants to Play Glinda in the WICKED Movie

Click Here for More Articles on WICKED

On this morning's Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Amanda Seyfried expressed her desire to star in the upcoming "Wicked" movie.

Listen to the full podcast episode below.

Seyfried said that she has submitted an official tape of herself singing "Popular" to director Jon M. Chu, who was recently tapped to helm the film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical. Read more about that news here.

Chu is also the director of the film adaptation of "In The Heights," which will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max June 11th.

Seyfried is no stranger to the movie musical. She played Sophie in "Mamma Mia!" and "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," and starred as Cosette in the 2012 film adaptation of "Les Misérables."

In the podcast episode, she also talks about riding around Los Angeles with "Les Misérables" star Samantha Barks, her personal choice for Elphaba, and singing "For Good."