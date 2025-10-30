Video: WICKED Celebrates 22 Years of Making Magic on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Wicked celebrates 22 years on Broadway, the production has released a video montage looking back on the extraordinary journey that began with original stars Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Joel Grey, and the generations of Ozians who have followed in their footsteps.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, the beloved musical is loosely adapted from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, itself inspired by L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Since its debut in October 2003, Wicked has been seen by more than 65 million people in 16 countries and remains the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

Now in its 22nd year, the phenomenon continues both on stage and on screen—following the 2024 release of Wicked: Part One, the highest-grossing film ever based on a Broadway musical, with Wicked: For Good set to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.